Sha'Carri Richardson recently opened up on taking inspiration from Beyonce and using the popular Texas mindset while preparing for the upcoming Olympic games in Paris. The American has quite a few World Championships medals to her name but is yet to compete at the Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson began her Olympic season after skipping the entire indoor season of 2024. She made her season debut at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024 in the 200m. The American was stunned by a young Aussie athlete Torrie Lewis who clinched the gold medal whereas Richardson took home the silver medal clocking 22.99 seconds.

Despite finishing second, Richardson was very positive about her performance and believed that she would definitely catch up as the season progresses. The World Champion recently opened up in an exclusive article with essence about her mindset and having a similar though process as the famous singer, Beyonce ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Moreover, Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on being a proud Texan and sharing similar roots with Beyonce.

"Beyoncé, being a fellow Texan herself, honestly, it is something that I feel like even in the state, we just have always had that mindset. I feel like our slogan is “Go big or go home.” And it’s always been that in everything that you do, put everything into it. If you’re not going to do it to your fullest, you shouldn’t do it at all. So it’s a great energy to feed off of, and understanding that back home and seeing it’s getting a certain level of love and recognition is a big deal," she said.

"And I just want to keep that motivation going for me to put on for Dallas, Texas, going into the world, going into the summer for the Olympic Games. I just want to continue to show that big things come out of Texas," she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens on placing second at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Sha'Carri Richardson startedher 2024 season at the DiamondLeaguein Xiamen and the World Champion stood second behind Australian athlete Torrie Lewis in the 200m. She opened up about her performance in a post race interview.

"Felt really good about it being a season opener," said Richardson. "Kind of late for me in this season to open up so I was a little nervous but once I got on the track I felt like home. So I felt really good with this first performance. I know what I need to work on me and my coach I'm pretty sure by the time I get back to the warm-up area he is already formulating on how to get better for the next race," she said.

Following this, Sha'Carri Richardson later competed at the Shanghai Diamond League, where she finished third in the women's 200m event.