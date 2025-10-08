Athlos NYC 2025 : How to buy tickets, top athletes competing, artists performing ft. Ciara and more 

Athlos NYC 2025, the women's-only track and field competition, is set to take place in just two days, on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium, New York City. The meet comes shortly after the conclusion of the World Athletics Outdoor Championships in Tokyo, which took place from September 13 to 21.

The inaugural Athlos NYC edition was also held at the same venue, featuring 36 of the world’s top athletes, including Faith Kipyegon, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, and Alexis Holmes. First-place finishers in every event earned $60,000, while second and third place received $25,000 and $10,000, respectively. It was the largest prize purse in track and field history at the time.

For the second edition, Cash App comes on board as the official payments sponsor, offering immediate prize payments to athletes once results are confirmed. In addition to the prize money, a $250,000 world-record bonus will be awarded to any athlete who breaks a world record at Athlos NYC 2025, and ATHLOS has committed 10% of all ticket, sponsorship, and broadcast revenue directly back to the athletes.

How to buy tickets for Athlos NYC 2025

Fans can purchase tickets through the ATHLOS website and its authorized ticketing partner, Freshtix, for entry to Icahn Stadium. Ticket prices range from $60 to $120, with mobile ticketing also available. Seating is divided into three tiers: Gold seats at $129.27, Silver seats at $86.76, and Bronze seats at $65.51.

Top athletes participating in Athlos NYC 2025

Tara Davis-Woodhall at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, Day 4 - Source: Getty

The meet features a strong lineup, including Tara Davis-Woodhall, Faith Kipyegon, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Brittany Brown. Faith Kipyegon, who set a record in the 1500m earlier this year, will compete in the mile, while Davis-Woodhall is set to compete in the long jump at Athlos following her gold-medal win at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Athlos NYC 2025 will showcase seven events: six track events and one field event. The track events include 100m Hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and Mile, while the field event is the long jump.

Artist performing at Athlos NYC 2025

Ciara at De Beers Celebrates The Launch Of Desert Diamonds - Source: Getty

Ciara, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress, will perform at Athlos NYC. She is known for hits like Goodies and 1, 2 Step. Last year, Megan Thee Stallion performed at the event.

