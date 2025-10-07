Complete list of athletes competing at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025 ft Tara Davis-Woodhall, Masai Russell

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC is all set to return for its second edition later this week. The event will take place on Friday, October 10, at the iconic Icahn Stadium.

Ad

Besides track and field, the event will also bring a beautiful experience of entertainment for the fans, who will enjoy musical performances from prominent musical artists like Ciara. The 2025 edition of this women's-only track competition will also feature one more event in long jump as compared to last year and will be headlined by the reigning Olympic and world champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Notably, Gabby Thomas will be a major miss this year at the Athlos, as the 200m Olympic champion is currently recovering from an injury, as well as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who withdrew from the event a few days ago. Despite this, fans can expect plenty of star athletes at Ohanian's second edition of the Athlos, such as 100m hurdles Olympic champion Masai Russell. On that note, let's know all the athletes who will feature in the upcoming Athlos NYC 2025.

Ad

Trending

List of all athletes competing at the Athlos NYC 2025

Salwa Eid Naser and Marileidy Paulino will feature in Athlos 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Here is the list of athletes, event-wise, to compete at the Athlos NYC 2025:

Ad

200m:

Brittany Brown, USA

Anavia Battle, USA

McKenzie Long, USA

Amy Hunt, Great Britain

Jessika Gbai, Cote D'Ivoire

One athlete to be announced

100m:

Kayla White, USA

Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire

Zoe Hobbs, New Zealand

Jonielle Smith, Jamaica

Jacious Sears, USA

One athlete to be announced

100m hurdles:

Masai Russell, USA

Devynne Charlton, Bahamas

Grace Stark, USA

Alaysha Johnson, USA

Tonea Marshall, USA

Megan Tapper, Jamaica

400m:

Marileidy Paulino, Dominica

Alexis Holmes, USA

Amber Anning, Great Britain

Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain

Henriette Jaeger, Norway

Lynna Irby Jackson, USA

800m:

Ad

Natoya Goule-Toppin, Jamaica

Keely Hodgkinson, Great Britain

Georgia Bell, Great Britain

Mary Moraa, Kenya

Halimah Nakaayi, Uganda

One athlete to be announced

Mile:

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

Nikki Hiltz, USA

Jessica Hull, Australia

Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia

Susan Ejore-Sanders, Kenya

Freweyni Hailu, Ethiopia

Long Jump:

Tara Davis-Woodhall, USA

Jasmine Moore, USA

Quanesha Burks, USA

Monae Nichols, USA

Claire Bryant, USA

Jazmin Sawyers, Great Britain

Top events to watch out for at the Athlos NYC 2025

Brittany Brown will compete at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos 2025 (Image via: Getty)

The 400m event at the Athlos NYC 2025 will be evenly poised, with top competitors such as Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser participating. Both of them also locked horns last month at the World Athletics Championships 2025, where Paulino defeated Eid Naser. Alexis Holmes and Lynna Irby-Jackson are other major participants in this distance.

The mile event featuring Faith Kipyegon, Nikki Hiltz, and Jessica Hull is also one to look forward to for the fans. The Tara Davis-Woodhall-led long jump event will also be an equally interesting event with the presence of talented athletes such as Claire Bryant and Jasmine Moore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More