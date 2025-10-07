Complete list of athletes competing at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025 ft Tara Davis-Woodhall, Masai Russell

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC is all set to return for its second edition later this week. The event will take place on Friday, October 10, at the iconic Icahn Stadium.
Besides track and field, the event will also bring a beautiful experience of entertainment for the fans, who will enjoy musical performances from prominent musical artists like Ciara. The 2025 edition of this women's-only track competition will also feature one more event in long jump as compared to last year and will be headlined by the reigning Olympic and world champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall.
Notably, Gabby Thomas will be a major miss this year at the Athlos, as the 200m Olympic champion is currently recovering from an injury, as well as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who withdrew from the event a few days ago. Despite this, fans can expect plenty of star athletes at Ohanian's second edition of the Athlos, such as 100m hurdles Olympic champion Masai Russell. On that note, let's know all the athletes who will feature in the upcoming Athlos NYC 2025.
List of all athletes competing at the Athlos NYC 2025
Here is the list of athletes, event-wise, to compete at the Athlos NYC 2025:
200m:
- Brittany Brown, USA
- Anavia Battle, USA
- McKenzie Long, USA
- Amy Hunt, Great Britain
- Jessika Gbai, Cote D'Ivoire
- One athlete to be announced
100m:
- Kayla White, USA
- Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire
- Zoe Hobbs, New Zealand
- Jonielle Smith, Jamaica
- Jacious Sears, USA
- One athlete to be announced
100m hurdles:
- Masai Russell, USA
- Devynne Charlton, Bahamas
- Grace Stark, USA
- Alaysha Johnson, USA
- Tonea Marshall, USA
- Megan Tapper, Jamaica
400m:
- Marileidy Paulino, Dominica
- Alexis Holmes, USA
- Amber Anning, Great Britain
- Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain
- Henriette Jaeger, Norway
- Lynna Irby Jackson, USA
800m:
- Natoya Goule-Toppin, Jamaica
- Keely Hodgkinson, Great Britain
- Georgia Bell, Great Britain
- Mary Moraa, Kenya
- Halimah Nakaayi, Uganda
- One athlete to be announced
Mile:
- Faith Kipyegon, Kenya
- Nikki Hiltz, USA
- Jessica Hull, Australia
- Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia
- Susan Ejore-Sanders, Kenya
- Freweyni Hailu, Ethiopia
Long Jump:
- Tara Davis-Woodhall, USA
- Jasmine Moore, USA
- Quanesha Burks, USA
- Monae Nichols, USA
- Claire Bryant, USA
- Jazmin Sawyers, Great Britain
Top events to watch out for at the Athlos NYC 2025
The 400m event at the Athlos NYC 2025 will be evenly poised, with top competitors such as Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser participating. Both of them also locked horns last month at the World Athletics Championships 2025, where Paulino defeated Eid Naser. Alexis Holmes and Lynna Irby-Jackson are other major participants in this distance.
The mile event featuring Faith Kipyegon, Nikki Hiltz, and Jessica Hull is also one to look forward to for the fans. The Tara Davis-Woodhall-led long jump event will also be an equally interesting event with the presence of talented athletes such as Claire Bryant and Jasmine Moore.