Serena Williams narrating Athlos teasing new shifts draws fired-up reactions from Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall and others

The elite track icons Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Nia Ali, and Gabbi Cunningham expressed their excitement as Serena Williams narrated the 2026 Athlos League teaser. The Athlos women-only track and field meeting series was founded by tennis legend's husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time and has won numerous accolades throughout her decorated career. She won 23 major women's singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister, Venus Williams. Serena Williams also won three Olympic gold medals in doubles and one medal in the singles category.

The former No. 1 recently narrated the video teaser shared by Athlos on Instagram, which attracted excited responses from multiple personalities. Gabby Thomas, the three-time gold medalist from the 2024 Paris Olympics, commented,

"LFG !!!!!"

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who won her first Olympic medal in Paris in the long jump event, wrote,

"HOW ICONIC IS THIS !?"

"&SERENA MF WILLIAMS VOICE OVER ?!??!?? AM I DREAMINGGG"

Her husband, Hunter Woodhall, the five-time Paralympic medalist, mentioned,

"Legendary"

The Olympic track athlete Gabbi Cunningham, who won a bronze medal in the 2022 World Indoor Championship, expressed,

"Love this! Women in sports! Women's empowerment! 🔥💗"

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali added,

"Crazyyyyy 🔥"

The second edition of Athlos will take place on October 10, 2025, at the Icahn Stadium in New York City.

Gabby Thomas reflects on preparing herself for her race days

Gabby Thomas at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

The prominent track athlete Gabby Thomas is a two-time World Championship and two-time World Athletics Relays medalist. During her interview with Eating Well published on May 27, 2025, she disclosed her thoughts on preparing for her race days. The Atlanta native said,

"Honestly, for race days, my rule of thumb is to keep it simple and keep it consistent. I don't like to do anything that is too different or throws me off, because it's part of the physical training, but also the mental training."

She continued,

"Race days are just another day, and it's an opportunity to continue to do what you have been doing and to continue to execute that. I’ll wake up and actually travel with all of my go-to products. I bring my protein and chia seeds in my suitcase."

In 2024, Thomas was awarded the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year award.

