Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos featuring Gabby Thomas announces major changes

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, the founder of the women's track meet, Athlos, shared an update regarding its expansion on Thursday, May 29. In a major change, the meet will evolve into a team-based women's track and field league with multiple competitions in 2026.

The second edition of Alexis Ohanian's Athlos meet will take place on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium in New York City, the same venue that hosted its first edition on September 26, 2024. Last year, the meet featured thirty-five athletes competing across six track events.

For the 2025 meet, Olympic medalists Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Brittany Brown, Marileidy Paulino, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will grace the track, among others. The Olympic champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall, will also headline the long jump event in the upcoming meet.

Alexis Ohanian's Athlos confirmed that it will expand into a team-based women's track and field league with several competitions scheduled for 2026. As per Athlos, they will transition to a team-based model, which will be tailored to the athletes while keeping the contemporary fan base in mind.

The meet will also host events across different cities and will feature a final championship event. Furthermore, the three track icons and Olympic gold medalists, Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall will function as advisor-owners in the 2026 season.

In 2020, Ohanian became the major investor in the National Women's Soccer League's team, the Angel City FC, until it was sold in 2024. Recently, the Reddit co-founder invested heavily in the English soccer club Chelsea Women FC.

Alexis Ohanian reflects on his latest investment in Chelsea Women FC

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

In May 2025, Alexis Ohanian acquired a minority stake in Chelsea Women FC, an English women's soccer club based in Kingston upon Thames, London. In an interview with CNBC Television, he expressed his thoughts on his latest investment in women's sports. He mentioned:

"Five years ago I was out loud and proud, saying women's sports was just dramatically undervalued. That led me to become the founding control owner of Angel city FC. And I told folks it was just the start. I'm really proud here. I set my sights on the other side of the Atlantic."[0:39 onwards]

He continued,

"If you just look at the trophy case, Chelsea FC really represents excellence. The top, top tier of women's football, women's soccer. And I'm just grateful to play a part now as a board member and a minority owner."

Serena Williams' husband was named the Money Changemaker by Money magazine in 2023.

