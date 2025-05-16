Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shuts down troll dragging his wife's name over $26,000,000 investment in Chelsea FCW

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently explained his long-planned strategy of investing in women's sports. The Reddit co-founder replied to a dismissive fan comment claiming he only invested in Chelsea FCW because of his wife. Ohanian shot down that fan's comment and also explained his long-term plans to invest in women's sports.

Ohanian reportedly made a $26.63 million investment to acquire around 8-10% stake in Chelsea FC Women. This strategic move positions Chelsea Women as the world's most valuable women's football team as of now, according to the Times. After becoming a board member with the investment, Ohanian aims to hike the club's global profile, particularly in the U.S., leveraging his experience with Angel City FC.

As the update of the notable investment made headlines on social media, a fan claimed that the move was solicited based on his wife Serena Williams' request.

"His wife making him do this," one user wrote in comments in reply to Squawk Box's post on X.

Alexis didn't back down from sharing a walkthrough of his journey as an active investor in women's sports. He highlighted how the implementation of his strategy to uplift the domain has been in place for nearly five years now.

He shared his 11-month-old post on LinkedIn where he talked about receiving a reply from legendary soccer player Alex Morgan to his Tweet posted in 2019.

"Lol I’ve been about this life for over five years now. Tweeted out the blueprint even — back when it only cost a million dollars to start a franchise," the 42-year-old replied.

Alexis Ohanian has grown his investment portfolio in women’s sports to a great extent now. This includes co-founding Angel City FC, currently valued at $300 million, along with launching Athlos, a women’s track event offering a record $500,000 prize pool.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's latest investment hailed as "game-changing" by Chelsea manager

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian at the TGL presented by SoFi: LA v JUP - Source: Getty

Chelsea's current manager, Sonia Bompastor, couldn't refrain from heaping praise on Alexis Ohanian's latest investment in her football club. According to Bompastor, the endorsement is a well-thought-out move and therefore has the capability to change the overall scenario of not just the club but women's football as a whole.

"This investment is a game-changing endorsement for women's game but also for young girls. It just shows we are in a really great place but we still want to be an even better team, better club, and we want to be one of the best teams in the world," she said, as reported by BBC.

After being honored with a position on the board, Alexis Ohanian is expected to be present at Wembley for the FA Cup final scheduled for Sunday, May 18. The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is also expected to join her husband at Wembley where Chelsea women are set to face Manchester United.

