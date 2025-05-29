"Such an angel" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how he protected daughter Olympia from her nightmares

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, thanked the almighty for his "angel" daughter, Olympia, after their recent FaceTime session. The American tennis icon and Ohanian have been married for over seven years and are parents to two daughters.

Reddit co-founder Ohanian frequently shares the happenings of his life on social media. He updates his followers about the progress he has achieved as a parent and how his daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1, are growing up.

Recently, he shared an update on X about his FaceTime session with Olympia. He revealed he slept on FaceTime with his elder daughter to ensure she doesn't encounter nightmares.

"I fell asleep on FaceTime with Jr last night to make sure she didn’t have any nightmares thank you God for giving me such an angel," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams tied the knot in November 2017, just a couple of months after welcoming their first daughter, Olympia, in September. Even after becoming a mother, Williams continued to compete at the highest level, balancing motherhood with her tennis career until officially retiring after the 2022 US Open.

In August 2023, the couple was blessed with their second daughter, Adira. Williams and Ohanian have embraced parenthood while continuing to lead busy lives as business owners.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is teaching their daughter Olympia financial responsibility

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian with their daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been teaching their daughter, Olympia, valuable life skills. The 42-year-old recently shared a glimpse into how he’s introducing her to financial responsibility.

In a video posted on social X, the Reddit co-founder revealed that Olympia now earns a weekly allowance of $7 to help her understand the concept of working for rewards.

"She has an allowance. She gets $7 a week. Serena was her lawyer in the negotiation. I drew up a real contract. We negotiated it, her mom was her counsel, which was really frustrating."

According to Ohanian, Olympia’s weekly tasks include feeding the dog, putting her clothes in the hamper, and making her bed. The goal, he explained, is to help her build the mindset that "work = reward."

In recent news, Williams and Ohanian, along with their daughter Olympia and Adira, took a family trip to London. Ohanian has invested in Chelsea's women's soccer team, and the family enjoyed their time watching the team win the FA Cup. Chelsea defeated Manchester United 3-0 to win the Women's FA Cup and complete a historic domestic treble.

