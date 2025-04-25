How Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian are teaching daughter Olympia an important life lesson at $7/week

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shared their unique approach to teaching Olympia money management. He shared a snippet of a podcast where he revealed Olympia's weekly "contract" and how she saves enough money to buy the tech gadgets she desires.

Five years after Olympia's birth, the 23-time Grand Slam champion ended her professional career to focus on family. The couple cherishes the parenting adventures, often sharing glimpses on social media.

As a new chapter of their parenting story, the 42-year-old tweeted the video narrating the strategy he uses to train Olympia in financial management. He mentioned how his daughter earns a fixed monetary reward every week, which she fixed with her mom as the advocate:

"She has an allowance. She gets $7 a week. Serena was her lawyer in the negotiation. I drew up a real contract. We negotiated it, her mom was her counsel, which was really frustrating."

The tweet also explained the whole story, listing the tasks Olympia regularly fulfils to earn her share:

"Yes, Olympia’s got a contract. $7/week allowance—negotiated by her mom (who somehow got her weekends off). Feed the dog, clothes in the hamper, make her bed, get paid. We’re trying to build the muscle: work = reward. Good things come when you work for it."

Serena Williams's and the Reddit co-founder's daughter was born on September 1, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena Williams unveils dealing with a mysterious health condition

Serena Williams at the Business Leaders Speak At FII Institute's Annual FII Priority Conference - Source: Getty

In a tweet earlier this week, WTA legend Serena Williams talked about a health condition that often disturbs her. She shared how she unexpectedly faces chills in her body and needs to carry her sweaters and warm clothes everywhere she goes, as they occur at unexpected hours.

"I am often cold and I always have sweaters or something to keep me warm. I am also anemic. They are related. I am consistently trying to get my iron up but I remain in a state of chill. Can anyone relate?" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Williams has always been vocal about the things she faces with her body. She regularly posted updates about mental health and stress, with the idea of not considering it taboo. This openness inspired athletes, including Naomi Osaka, to step up and talk about the issues that show up with stressful sporting careers.

