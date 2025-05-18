Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian celebrates Chelsea's FA Cup win for first time as proud owner

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian were in attendance at the Chelsea Women’s FA Cup victory against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (May 18). This was their first appearance as the new proud owners of the club.

The Blues defeated the Red Devils 3-0. Sandy Baltimore scored two goals, and Catarina Macario scored one. Chelsea Women have secured a domestic treble with this FA Cup, having previously won the Women’s Super League (WSL) and Women’s League Cup in the 2024-25 season under the leadership of new manager, Sonia Bompastor.

Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian invested around £20 million (around $26.5 million) for an estimated 8-10% stake in the club on May 14. The tech giant is known for investing in sports leagues, with an extra focus on promoting women’s sports. He owns a major stake in an American football club, Angel City FC. He has even started a women-only athletic event, Athlos, for upcoming women athletes to showcase their talent and get further opportunities.

The whole Ohanian family, Serena, Alexis and their kids, Olympia and Adira attended the match. The couple posted Instagram stories shortly after the win.

“@chelseafcw secure the treble!!! 🏆🏆🏆 Amazing work, ladies,” Ohanian captioned his story.

Meanwhile, Williams shared her moment from the stands, capturing an electrifying atmosphere of fans celebrating their team’s victory.

Serena Williams Instagram story (L); Alexis Ohanian Instagram story (R) - Source: Instagram/@serenawilliams (L), Instagram/@alexisohanian

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian on his investment in Chelsea FC Women

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian has a lot of faith in the club. As a serial investor and entrepreneur, he firmly believes that Chelsea FC Women will be the next biggest brand in women’s sport.

"As Founding Control Owner of Angel City FC, I've seen the opportunity to create and grow a worldwide brand within women's football, and I'm confident Chelsea FC Women is the next global women's sports brand," he said.

The club’s CEO, Aki Mandhar was also thrilled to have a passionate investor like Ohanian on board.

"This investment is validation of the club's past success, but more importantly, it is yet another proof point in the market of the persistent growth and potential of women's football. There is no greater champion of investing in the future of girls and women's sports than Alexis, and we are incredibly proud to welcome him to the club," he said.

The club's manager, Sonia Bompastor, also acknowledged the acquisition and lauded Ohanian’s investment.

