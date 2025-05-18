Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian adorably preps daughter Olympia to support Chelsea in Women's FA Cup final

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared glimpses of getting daughter Olympia ready for the finals of the FA Cup between Chelsea FC and Manchester United. The Reddit co-founder recently bought an 8% stake to become a minority owner of the club as a way to continue showing his loyalty towards the upliftment of women's sports.

To support the table toppers, Chelsea, Ohanian was accompanied by his wife Serena Williams, along with their daughters, Adira and Olympia, to witness the match at the coveted Wembley Stadium. The tech mogul also shared that he made ideal use of their time in London by taking Williams and Olympia out for tea, the day before the game.

In a photodump he shared on Instagram, the daughters were seen painting their nails in Chelsea's signature blue and also adorning the jerseys ahead of the match.

"MATCH DAY. 💙 @chelseafcw I got my girls READY. Also managed to take them to tea yesterday. 🇬🇧🫖," he posted.

Williams also shared a clip of her getting ready for the match on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot via @serenawilliams on Instagram dated May 18, 2025.

Ohanian shared an adorable family picture from the game:

Screenshot via @alexisohanian on Instagram dated May 18, 2025.

Soccer star Sandy Baltimore's masterclass helped Chelsea win the FA Cup, which added to Alexis Ohanian's vision of providing a bigger push to women's soccer with his investment.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian dreams of making Chelsea FC Women a global sports brand

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports Conference - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, through his capital investment fund 776, made a remarkable $25,400,000 investment in the Chelsea FC Women to expand women's soccer on a greater level.

Ohanian told the press:

"As Founding Control Owner of Angel City FC, I’ve seen the opportunity to create and grow a worldwide brand within women’s football, and I’m confident Chelsea FC Women is the next global women’s sports brand. I’m so thrilled to build with Aki [Mandhar, CEO] and the team as we grow the club’s footprint and impact."

The club also welcomed his expertise with open arms due to his prior success with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club, Angel City FC, which rose 300 times in value since he bought the club in 2021 before being sold to the CEOs of the Walt Disney Company last year.

