Serena Williams beams with pride after husband Alexis Ohanian adds to long list of women's sports investments with Chelsea stake

Serena Williams showered her husband, Alexis Ohanian, with appreciation for the tech giant's recent investment in the Chelsea Women's soccer team. The Reddit co-founder has added this venture to a list of other investments he has made to uplift women in sports.

Ad

He has invested a whopping £20 million and now owns approximately 8-10% stake in the club. Prior to this, he had also owned a majority stake in the NWSL team, Angel City FC, which was sold off to the CEOs of Walt Disney Company in 2024 for $250 million. He also made headlines last year after introducing the largest prize purse in his all-women track-and-field venture, Athlos.

Williams has also been a driving force in these ventures and runs her own investment ventures for the same purpose. The 23-time Grand Slam Champion beamed with pride as she took to her Instagram stories to share a post about the deal by The Times, and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Another one for @776fund and @alexisohanian."

Screenshot via @serenawilliams posted on May 15, 2025

Having started as a tech entrepreneur, Alexis Ohanian sees a promising future in women's sports. He said that the Women's Super League champion club has potential for an even brighter future in the coming days.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian on his investment in Chelsea Women

Alexis Ohanian at an event - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian entrusted the Chelsea Women's FC with hopes that the club would reach even greater heights after his landmark investment. After his acquisition, he elaborated on how the club has the potential to become a more influential brand in the coming years and lead by example.

Ad

"As Founding Control Owner of Angel City FC, I've seen the opportunity to create and grow a worldwide brand within women's football, and I'm confident Chelsea FC Women is the next global women's sports brand," said Ohanian.

The club CEO, Aki Mandhar, also lauded Ohanian's expertise, adding that the team is proud to welcome him on board.

"This investment is validation of the club's past success, but more importantly, it is yet another proof point in the market of the persistent growth and potential of women's football. There is no greater champion of investing in the future of girls and women's sports than Alexis, and we are incredibly proud to welcome him to the club," he said.

Ohanian, also known for his philanthropic activities, made a historic investment in his alma mater, the University of Virginia, last year in the Women's basketball program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas