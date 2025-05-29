Sha'Carri Richardson joins Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's team in new chapter

Sha'Carri Richardson has become the latest track star to join Alexis Ohanian's Athlos, a professional female-only track and field meeting. Ohanian, who is tennis legend Serena Williams' husband and co-founder of Reddit, is the creator of Athlos NYC, which is gradually gaining popularity as one of the leading track and field meetings. Richardson will be joining a star-studded set of athletes in New York City on October 10.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson is regarded as one of the top track and field athletes in the nation. She specializes in the 100m and 200m sprint events and won a gold medal in the 100m event at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Richardson first made her breakthrough at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, where she helped the U.S. team win a gold medal in the 4x100m Relay. She then began her collegiate career at Louisiana State University.

Ad

Trending

In a post shared on Instagram, Athlos announced that Richardson would be competing in this year's track meet.

"Time waits for no one. Unless you can outrun it. Sha’Carri Richardson has arrived."

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson recently competed at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo on May 18, where she finished fourth with a time of 11.47 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a powerful message on the Athlos track meet

Richardson at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a powerful message about Athlos NYC following her announcement regarding her participation in this year's meet. Richardson is regarded as one of the high-profile track and field athletes in the nation and spoke about how the meet can be used to elevate the sport's viewership.

Ad

Richardson shared a message about Athlos with Bloomberg, where she said that Athlos is developing something that "honors" the athletes.

“For so long, athletes, especially in track, have carried the show but never owned the stage. To have a seat at the table where the decisions get made? That’s powerful. Athlos isn’t just trying to fit track into an old model. It’s building something new that honors the athletes, the culture, and the competition in a way that grabs people’s attention and makes the sport accessible. That’s what’s going to push the sport into the mainstream.”

Indeed, Athlos has generated a lot of traction around the world, with the inaugural meet last year generating around three million viewers across multiple streaming platforms and channels. Richardson is not the only track star to be competing in this year's meet, with Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall also competing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More