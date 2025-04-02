Sha'Carri Richardson clears up rumors about her season opener in 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson recently debunked the rumors about her participation in the 2025 Miramar Invitational, which will be held in Florida on April 5. According to reports, Richardson was poised to compete in Florida against Olympian athletes Shericka Jackson and Julien Alfred.

However, the Paris Olympics gold medalist put the rumors to rest by announcing her decision on social media. Richardson last competed in a track event at the Diamond League final in Brussels, where she ended a disappointing eighth in the 100m event after clocking 11.23 seconds.

Richardson clarified rumors on about her competing at the Miramar Invitational on her Instagram story by posting a GIF that repeatedly featured "Lies".

"I will not be competing at the Miramar Invitational," the 25-year-old captioned her story.

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story.

If Richardson were to compete at the Miramar Invitational, it would have been her first faceoff against Alfred since the 2024 Zurich Diamond League in September. At the French capital, Richardson clocked 10.87 seconds while Alfred dominated with 10.72 seconds. A month later at the Diamond League, the American sprinter settled the score surpassing Alfred in the same event and topping the lineup.

Sha'Carri Richardson urges fans to watch her boyfriend Christian Coleman's 2025 track season races

Sha'carri Richardson during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. (Image Source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson recently urged the fans to watch her boyfriend Christian Coleman's races as he shared the schedule for his 2025 season. Coleman will be seen kicking off his season at the Florida Relays on Saturday, April 5, followed by the Tom Jones Invitational, which will be held in April 19, Gainesville, Floridaon April 19.

He is then set to compete at the Xiamen Diamond League on April 26 before competing at the Shanghai Diamond League and Seiko GP Tokyo in May. Coleman informed fans that his schedule for June would be revealed later, but confirmed his participation in the Prefontaine Classic and the USATF Outdoor Championships, which will be held during July and August, respectively.

"Let’s get this party started🕺🏾," Coleman wrote. "Thankful for all the support, well wishes and prayers for this 2025 season🙏🏾excited to show all the hard work we’ve been putting in. Love✌🏾🖤"

After clearing the rumors about her participation, Richardson prompted the fans to watch Coleman's races, writing:

""Anyway lock in to babe schedule," she wrote. "About that time."

Screenshot of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made their first appearance together at the USATF Night of Legends Awards.

