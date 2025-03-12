Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known as Serena Williams' husband-founded Athlos marks its return in 2025

The five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas recently shared her thoughts on the second edition of the Athlos track meet. The track star shared her elated message on the Athlos meet announcement through her Instagram.

Athlos is a professional women-only track and field meet. It was first held in the Icahn Stadium in New York City in September 2024. The outdoor track and field meet was founded by Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian. To the recent announcement of Athlos 2025, the track star expressed her views through her Instagram story post:

“Yessssss!!!! Hands down the best track meet I have EVER ran in”

Screenshot of Gabby Thomas' Instagram story post | Source: IG/gabbythomas

For the 2025 Athlos meet, 200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, 100m hurdles Olympic champions Masai Russell and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Marileidy Paulino, and Brittany Brown have confirmed their interest. At the last meet, Thomas ran in the 200m race and secured the second place behind Brown.

Thomas won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and two medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2023, Thomas participated in the World Athletics Championships and won a gold medal in the 4×100m relay and a silver medal in the 200m event.

In 2024, Thomas had also announced her participation in the inaugural season of Grand Slam Track, which was founded by four-time Olympic medalist, Michael Johnson.

Gabby Thomas reflects on becoming an Olympic champion and following in the footsteps of track icon Allyson Felix

Gabby Thomas at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas is an acclaimed runner with multiple achievements under her name. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won the gold medal in the 200m, which was won by the former decorated track icon, Allyson Felix, in 2012. During her interview with the Olympics, Thomas shared her thoughts on her accomplishment and following the legacy after her track idol. She stated:

“Being the first woman to win the 200m gold since Allyson Felix in 2012 is such a great feeling because I have looked up to her for so long, ever since I was a child. She’s such great representation, but I still never imagined that I would be quite in that exact position.”

She continued:

“So, to be here and follow in her footsteps is such an honour, not only because of what she does on the track and her performances but what she does off the track and what that means for myself and other young girls.”

During her collegiate career at Harvard University, Gabby Thomas won 22 conference titles and secured school and Ivy League records in 60m, 100m, and 200m. She was also the NCAA Indoor 200m champion and USA Indoor Championships silver medalist.

