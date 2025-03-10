Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian humorously credits Gabby Thomas' special guest for Olympian's top spot on Inner Circle

The five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas recently appeared at the top of the Inner Circle app stories. Her acquiring the top position in the stories invited a lighthearted comment from Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The acclaimed track and field athlete won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics in three events: 200-meter, 4×100-meter relay, and 4×400-meter relay. The Harvard alumna is also an affectionate dog mother to a pug named Rico. The internet entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram and shared his playful thoughts on why Gabby Thomas reached the top spot in the app stories.

“Looks like gabbythomas’ dog Rico was the secret to coming in first last week on @innercircleapp,” Ohanian wrote in his Instagram story caption.

Screenshot of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story | Credits: IG/alexisohanian

Gabby Thomas has also partnered with Nulo, a pet food company that emphasizes providing high-quality, nutritious dog and cat food. During her recent discussion with Nulo, Thomas reflected on her profound bond with her pug, Rico, whose Instagram account is named "Rico Thee Pug." She also shared how Rico’s unconditional love, affection, and support have helped her in her personal and professional journey of ups and downs.

Along with her prominent Olympic feats, Thomas won two medals at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. In the 2024 World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas, she won two gold medals in the 4×100-meter relay and the 4×400-meter relay.

Gabby Thomas shares her thoughts on her new year resolutions

Gabby Thomas at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

The two-time 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist, Gabby Thomas, has achieved prestigious accolades throughout her track and field career. Along with her professional career, Thomas also achieved success in her academic career. She graduated from Harvard University and has completed her master’s degree as well. During her interview with Cosmopolitan last month, the sprinter reflected on her “three ins” and “three outs” for 2025. She said.

“My first out: fighting my hair. I’m embracing natural beauty and gonna let it do what it does. Energy drinks are out for me, and this is kind of deep, but just overextending myself. That’s out. Then ins are more racing and having fun with my work.”

Thomas continued,

“I love competing and I want to be able to do what I love more often. And for the last one, I would say more skincare and general beauty regimen. I want to really take care of myself in that way. I’ve been less focused on that, and 2025 is the year to blossom into everything I want to be.”

Through her commitments for 2025, Gabby Thomas shared her personal and professional reflections on her goals. During her collegiate career, Thomas clinched 22 conference titles and secured Ivy League and school records in three events: indoor 60 meters, 100 meters, and 200 meters.

