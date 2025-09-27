Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden withdraws from Athlos 2025

  • home icon
By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 27, 2025 13:39 GMT
Melissa Jefferson wooden
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s decision to skip the upcoming Athlos meet. The second edition of the event is set to take place in New York City on October 10, 2025.

Fresh off an impressive showing at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships, Jefferson-Wooden announced on Friday, September 26, that she would not be competing at Athlos this year. Instead, she plans to attend the event to support fellow athletes and engage with fans.

Below is an excerpt from Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's statement:

“After a lot of thought and consideration, my team and I have decided I won’t be competing at the Athlos Meet on October 10th. It wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s the right one. I will still be in New York to cheer on all the women competing, enjoy the meet, and connect with fans.”
Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian voiced his support for the sprinter’s choice, writing:

“We totally get it + support you 100%, Melissa! See you in NYC. Lots to talk about for next year's team-based league.”
Athlos 2025 will feature a star-studded lineup of world champions and Olympic medalists competing in the 100 m, 200 m, 100 mH, 400 m, 800 m, 1500 m, and long jump events. Notable names include Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore, Faith Kipyegon, and Keely Hodgkinson.

The next edition of Athlos will mark the debut of its team-based track league, with Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Tara Davis-Woodhall serving as founding advisor-owners.

All about Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s 2025 season

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden had an undefeated season in the 100 m. She began her campaign in April with the inaugural Grand Slam Track edition in Kingston, winning both the 100m and 200 events, clocking 11.11s and 23.46s. She followed this with a commanding 100 m victory in 10.75 s at the Miami Slam, and took third in the 200 m. At the third leg of the series in Philadelphia, she ran 10.73 s in the 100m and 21.99 s in the 200m.

Carrying that form into July, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the Prefontaine Classic 100 m over Olympic champion Julien Alfred. She then swept the U.S. Championships, clinching both the 100 m and 200 m titles.

The 24-year-old then made history at the 2025 World Athletics Championships by becoming the first American to win triple gold at a single Championships. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden first claimed the 100 m title in 10.61 s. She then went on to win the women’s 200 m in 21.68 s and concluded her World Championships campaign by securing third gold in the women's 4x100 m relay.

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

