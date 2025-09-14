Complete Guide to Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, 100m World Champion: Biography, Achievements & Stats

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is an American sprinter who recently registered a staggering performance at the World Athletics Championships. The sprinter was the fastest in the Women's 100m semis on the second day of the competition.

Competing in the third semifinal of the race, Jefferson-Wooden clocked a run time of 10.73 seconds to beat the likes of Tina Clayton and Dina Asher-Smith. Following this, Jefferson-Wooden repeated the same performance in the finals, where she won her first World gold medal after clocking 10.61 seconds.

In the finals, Jefferson-Wooden again raced past an elite field featuring the likes of the defending champion, Sha'Carri Richardson, 100m Olympic champion Julien Alfred, and Jamaican sensations, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

This isn't the end of her campaign in the World event, as she is also set to compete in the 200m event, where she will be eying her second World title and continue her campaign in the relay events. On that note, let's know more about the 2025 World champion in the 100m event, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's biography and personal details, including hometown, family, and husband

Jefferson Wooden elated after success at the Tokyo Worlds (Image via: Getty)

Jefferson-Wooden was born in Georgetown, South Carolina, on February 21, 2001. Her family includes her mother, Melvin, and father Johanna. She continued her education in her hometown, at the Cavers Bay High School, and then went to Coastal Carolina University for higher education.

Jefferson-Wooden also had a very special moment in her life in 2025, besides her track heroics. The American athlete tied the knot with Rolan Wooden II, who was a football player during his collegiate time.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's career journey and stats

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden after her heats in the 2025 Tokyo event (Image via: Getty)

Jefferson-Wooden made headlines in her senior career at the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships, where she was part of the US quartet that won the Women's 4x100m gold medals.

Another shining moment of the sprinter's career came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won the bronze medal in the 100m event and again won the 4x100m relay gold medal with her teammates.

Barring these performances, Jefferson-Wooden's breakthrough individual season came in 2025, when she had registered victories in almost all her races so far. Besides her World Championships heroics, Jefferson-Wooden also clinched national titles in the 100m and 200m events along with several Diamond League victories in Brussels, Eugene, and Silesia.

