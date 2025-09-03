"Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is really motoring" - Usain Bolt backs American's World Championships chances but warns favorites don't always win

Usain Bolt has highlighted the challenge Dina Asher-Smith, Britain’s record-holder in both the 100m and 200m, could face from rising U.S. sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in upcoming competitions, including the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Ad

Asher-Smith endured a disappointing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics, failing to make the 100m final and finishing fourth in the 200m. In Paris, Julien Alfred stormed to the women’s 100m title, Sha’Carri Richardson took silver, while Jefferson-Wooden claimed bronze. In the 200m, Gabby Thomas secured gold, followed by Alfred and Brittany Brown in second and third place.

Speaking recently to The Times, Usain Bolt said Asher-Smith must be prepared for the challenge posed by Jefferson-Wooden.

Ad

Trending

“It’s going to be tough for Dina Asher-Smith [at future competitions]. Because I’ve seen this young US girl, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who is really motoring. She looks extremely good. But anything can happen on the day, I’ve seen people be the favourite for years and lose.”

Jefferson-Wooden’s form in 2025 underlines Bolt’s words. Since the start of her season in April, she has not missed a podium finish. Building on her Olympic 4x100m relay gold and individual bronze in Paris, she has emerged as one of the leading talents in U.S. sprinting. At the 2025 USA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Jefferson-Wooden completed a golden double in the 100m and 200m. Her 100m winning time of 10.65s not only set the world lead but also became the fifth-fastest time in women’s 100m history.

Ad

Meanwhile, Dina Asher-Smith has strengthened her preparations by defending her 200m title at the UK Athletics Championships, setting a meet record of 22.14s to secure her spot at the Worlds. She also achieved the World Athletics entry standard for the 100m with a 10.88s run at the Lausanne meet in August 2024, which gave her automatic qualification.

Usain Bolt names three athletes he wishes to race against

Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

After amassing eight Olympic gold medals, multiple world titles and world records in the 100m and 200m, Usain Bolt retired from athletics in 2017. In an April 2025 episode of the Puma Go Wild podcast hosted by Colin Jackson, the sprint legend revealed three athletes he wished to race against.

Ad

"It would definitely be Michael Johnson and Don Quarrie, and I’m very sad that I didn’t get to compete against Van Niekerk. We wanted to do a 200m and I was not fit enough. That’s one thing I really wish I had the chance to do,” Usain Bolt said. (25:30 onwards)

Usain Bolt’s last competitive appearance came at the 2017 World Championships in London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More