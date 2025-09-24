"I'm a part of history forever"- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden credits divine blessings for incredible season and World Championship gold medal

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden recently credited divine blessings for a fantastic 2025 season. The 24-year-old Olympic medalist finished her 2025 season on a golden high with three gold medals at the World Athletics Championships 2025 held in Tokyo. Jefferson-Wooden shared her thoughts about the 2025 season on her X account. She thanked everyone, including Jesus Christ, for the brilliant season she experienced this year.Jefferson-Wooden wrote on her X account, &quot;This year I really did everything I told God I wanted to do. A year of discipline, balance , and focus. Now, I’m a part of history FOREVER.&quot;Melissa Jefferson-Wooden previously expressed her joy at winning back-to-back titles at the World Championships. In her interview with Citius Mag, the American sprinter mentioned,&quot;I've worked so hard for this moment. I've been saying it all week, but it really is the truth. I've been working for this very moment right here, and to be able to stand at top of the podium twice just means the world. Looking back on my individual journey here at World Championships, I definitely did what I wanted to do which is to make a statement.&quot; [00:14 onwards]Melissa Jefferson-Wooden became the first American sprinter to win the 200m world title since Allyson Felix. Felix had won the gold medal in this discipline at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's performances in the 2025 seasonA glimpse of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's performances in the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty] Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made the USA proud with consistent performances throughout the 2025 season. There was almost no major tournament where the American sprinter hadn't hit the jackpot. Beginning her year with a bang at the Grand Slam Track League's inaugural meet in Kingston, Jefferson-Wooden won both the women's 100m and the 200m meets with timings of 11.11 seconds and 23.46 seconds, respectively. The American sprinter went on to win the Miami and the Philadelphia legs of the Grand Slam Track League.Melissa Jefferson-Wooden also impressed everyone with her victories at the Diamond League meets held in Eugene and Silesia, respectively. By the time she made it to the US squad for the World Championships, Jefferson-Wooden was more than ready.However, the best was yet to come. In the 100m finals, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shocked the world as she won the race with a new championship record of 10.61 seconds, making her the fourth fastest woman of all time. She missed the world record by a margin of 0.15 seconds. In the 200m finals, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the gold medal with a new world lead timing of 21.68 seconds, outpacing Amy Hunt of Great Britain and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica for the top honors. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden got the cherry on the icing with the gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay finals. She joined the likes of Twanisha Terry, Kayla White, and Sha'Carri Richardson to win the gold medal with a time of 41.75 seconds.