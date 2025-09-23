Melissa Jefferson-Wooden gets emotional after historic World Athletics Championships campaign as she matches Allyson Felix's feat

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden penned an emotional message as she reflects on her immense success at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The American athlete concluded her campaign in the event with three gold medals. Her tally included two individual gold medals in the 100m and 200m events and a 4x100m relay gold as part of the US quartet, and notably, her 200m victory was a historic moment for the American athlete as she scripted her name among the greats like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win the 100-200m double in a single event.Besides this, Jefferson-Wooden also became the first American athlete, after the veteran Allyson Felix in 2009, to win the 200m world title. Days after the conclusion of the event, Jefferson-Wooden shared a few glimpses from her campaign in Tokyo and also highlighted the major records she broke at the event. She stated in her caption: &quot;First American Woman since THE @allysonfelix in 2009 to win the 200m at World Championships 🤯 and First American woman in HISTORY to win the 100/200m at the same World Championships 🥹 One Day, One Practice, One Meet at a Time ✨.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Allyson Felix was the last US athlete to win the 200m world title before Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the title three times consecutively, starting from 2005 in Helsinki.Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shed light on her emotions after winning back-to-back individual gold medals at the 2025 World Athletics Championships Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (Image via: Getty)Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shed light on her hard work and preparations throughout the season after winning the 200m gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Speaking in an interview, Jefferson-Wooden shared that her main goal was to come to Tokyo and make a name for herself in the athletics world. She further expressed her happiness of clinching the podium twice in the event and said (via Citius Mag, 00:14 onwards): &quot;I've worked so hard for this moment. I've been saying it all week, but it really is the truth. I've been working for this very moment right here, and to be able to stand at top of the podium twice just means the world. Looking back on my individual journey here at World Championships, I definitely did what I wanted to do which is to make a statement.&quot; During the conversation, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden also remarked that at the start of the 2025 season, she had the belief of winning the 100m event, but in the 200m race, she was looking to just be on the podium.