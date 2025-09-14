With Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clocking 4th fastest time in history, here’s the updated top 10 fastest women's 100m times

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's Women's 100m finals performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships saw the American athlete clock her personal best run time of 10.61 seconds. Not only was this her personal best, but it was also the fourth fastest all-time time in the discipline of Women's 100m.
This performance helped Jefferson-Wooden win the 100m title in Tokyo and also get closer to some of the most accomplished veterans of the sport in terms of run times. Only the USA's Florence Griffith-Joyner and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are ahead of Jefferson-Wooden in this all-time list.
Among her generation, Sha'Carri Richardson is the closest to Jefferson-Wooden in the list (8th) in 10.65 seconds. On that note, let's know the top 10 fastest women's 100m athletes after Jefferson-Wooden's staggering performance at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.
Updated Women's 100m all-time top-10 list after Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's heroics at World Athletics Championships 2025
Here is the top-10 list after the finals of the 2025 World Athletics Championships:
- Florence Griffith-Joyner, USA- 10.49 seconds
- Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica- 10.54
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica- 10.60
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 10.61
- Carmelita Jeter, USA- 10.64
- Marion James, USA- 10.65
- Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 10.65
- Sha'Carri Richardson, USA- 10.65
- Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire- 10.72
- Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia- 10.72
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shared her excitement after winning the 100m title at the World Athletics Championships 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden expressed her excitement after winning her first world individual title during the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Speaking in an interview after winning the race, Jefferson-Wooden highlighted the hardships she had to go through to achieve this level of success.
Jefferson-Wooden further mentioned that her main focus was to execute the race properly and just get through to the finishing line in first place. She said (via BBC Sport):
"It was not easy, it looked that way but it wasn't. A lot of preparation, hard work, faith in my coaches. At the end of the day I focused on my execution. I felt myself get out [ahead], then I blacked out after that, thinking 'get to the line. I saw my time and it hit me, oh my gosh I won."
Jefferson-Wooden also remarked that this performance uplifted her expectations for the upcoming season, and therefore she will have to work hard to live up to that. Her next individual race in the Tokyo event will be in the 200m event, which is scheduled to start on the fifth day of the competition.