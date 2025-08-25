“I’m going in as a hunter” - Melissa Jefferson-Wooden downplays favorite tag for World Athletics Championships

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has downplayed the favorite tag for the World Athletics Championships 2025, saying how she doesn’t see herself as the one with a target on her back but instead as someone still chasing her first-ever World title. The American has displayed remarkable consistency this season, shattering her personal best in a 10.65s run at the USATF Championships.Jefferson-Wooden had an impressive last year, collecting two medals at the Paris Olympics which included a gold in the women’s 4x100m relay and a bronze in the individual 100m. The 2025 season has also been memorable for her as she not only became a two-time national champion in the 100m and 200m but is now considered one of the favorites for the World Championships in Tokyo, scheduled from September 13 to 21.Following her participation at the Brussels Diamond League, she was asked about how it felt to be a favorite for the World Athletics Championships. To which, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reacted, saying (0:15 onwards):“It feels good, but you know, I still feel like I don’t necessarily have a target on my back since this will be my first time, well, technically my second, going into the World Championships looking for a gold. I’ve never had one of those at a World Championship so I’m going in as a hunter in a sense. I don’t really look at it as everybody’s looking at me.”At the Brussels meet too, she recorded a comfortable win, clocking a time of 10.76s, much ahead of the defending world champion and compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson (11.08) and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita (11.15s).Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shares emotional message following her Silesia Diamond League victoryMelissa Jefferson-Wooden at Silesia Diamond League meeting (Photo: Getty Images)Melissa Jefferson-Wooden penned an emotional message after her dominant victory at the Silesia Diamond League. She stormed to victory by equaling the meet record of 10.66s in the 100m event, with Jamaica’s Tia Clayton finishing second with a new personal best of 10.82s, while Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith took third place with a season-best of 10.90s.Following her remarkable performance at the meet in Poland, Jefferson-Wooden grew emotional about her win, sharing how the event was special for her since she had made her Diamond League debut there three years ago as a pro athlete. In an Instagram post, she opened up about the moment, writing:“Life comes so full circle. 3 years ago, at this same meet I ran my first diamond league as a professional athlete. And now here I am 3 years later getting my 2nd Diamond League Win of the season , an overseas PB , and tied Meet Record 🫶🏾 Thank you @memorial_kamili_skolimowskiej for the opportunity !! God is so Great 🥹 One Day, One Practice, One Meet at a Time ✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, despite qualifying for the Diamond League Finals 2025, she won’t compete at the event in Zurich, revealing on Instagram that the Brussels meet was her last European stop.