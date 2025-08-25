  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • “I’m going in as a hunter” - Melissa Jefferson-Wooden downplays favorite tag for World Athletics Championships

“I’m going in as a hunter” - Melissa Jefferson-Wooden downplays favorite tag for World Athletics Championships

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 25, 2025 13:49 GMT
Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at Prefontaine Classic 2025. Source: Getty

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has downplayed the favorite tag for the World Athletics Championships 2025, saying how she doesn’t see herself as the one with a target on her back but instead as someone still chasing her first-ever World title. The American has displayed remarkable consistency this season, shattering her personal best in a 10.65s run at the USATF Championships.

Ad

Jefferson-Wooden had an impressive last year, collecting two medals at the Paris Olympics which included a gold in the women’s 4x100m relay and a bronze in the individual 100m. The 2025 season has also been memorable for her as she not only became a two-time national champion in the 100m and 200m but is now considered one of the favorites for the World Championships in Tokyo, scheduled from September 13 to 21.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following her participation at the Brussels Diamond League, she was asked about how it felt to be a favorite for the World Athletics Championships. To which, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reacted, saying (0:15 onwards):

“It feels good, but you know, I still feel like I don’t necessarily have a target on my back since this will be my first time, well, technically my second, going into the World Championships looking for a gold. I’ve never had one of those at a World Championship so I’m going in as a hunter in a sense. I don’t really look at it as everybody’s looking at me.”
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

At the Brussels meet too, she recorded a comfortable win, clocking a time of 10.76s, much ahead of the defending world champion and compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson (11.08) and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita (11.15s).

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shares emotional message following her Silesia Diamond League victory

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at Silesia Diamond League meeting (Photo: Getty Images)
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at Silesia Diamond League meeting (Photo: Getty Images)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden penned an emotional message after her dominant victory at the Silesia Diamond League. She stormed to victory by equaling the meet record of 10.66s in the 100m event, with Jamaica’s Tia Clayton finishing second with a new personal best of 10.82s, while Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith took third place with a season-best of 10.90s.

Ad

Following her remarkable performance at the meet in Poland, Jefferson-Wooden grew emotional about her win, sharing how the event was special for her since she had made her Diamond League debut there three years ago as a pro athlete. In an Instagram post, she opened up about the moment, writing:

“Life comes so full circle. 3 years ago, at this same meet I ran my first diamond league as a professional athlete. And now here I am 3 years later getting my 2nd Diamond League Win of the season , an overseas PB , and tied Meet Record 🫶🏾 Thank you @memorial_kamili_skolimowskiej for the opportunity !! God is so Great 🥹 One Day, One Practice, One Meet at a Time ✨"
Ad

Notably, despite qualifying for the Diamond League Finals 2025, she won’t compete at the event in Zurich, revealing on Instagram that the Brussels meet was her last European stop.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications