Brussels Diamond League 2025 Results: Sha'Carri Richardson makes podium as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce falls short, Anna Cockrell wins 400m hurdles

By Abhiruchi Rout
Published Aug 22, 2025 20:15 GMT
Sha
Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competed at Brussels Diamond League. PHOTO: Getty Images

The Brussels Diamond League 2025, held at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, concluded on Friday, August 22. The event featured remarkable performances, with multiple national records broken in Belgium as track and field stars battled to secure their spots in the Zurich Diamond League Final.

In one of the star-studded 100m fields at the Brussels Diamond League, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden continued her fine form by clocking 10.76s, well ahead of her competitors to win the race.

Reigning world champion Sha'Carri Richardson finished second with a time of 11.08s, while Daryll Neita completed the podium with 11.15s. It was heartbreak for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who narrowly missed the top three with a time of 11.17s.

Olympic silver medalist in the 400m hurdles, Anna Cockrell, claimed victory at the Brussels Diamond League, running 53.66s to finish ahead of Panama's Gianna Woodruff (53.89s) and Belgium's Naomi van den Broeck, who set a national record with 54.12s.

Besides the aforementioned athletes, Nikki Hiltz (1500m women), Chase Jackson (shot put women), Katie Moon (pole vault women), Jacory Patterson (400m men) and Julian Weber (javelin throw men) some other names who won their respective events.

We will now look at the complete results for the Brussels Diamond League 2025 -

Women’s Results at Brussels Diamond League 2025

100m

  1. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) - 10.76s
  2. Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) - 11.08s
  3. Daryll Neita (GBR) - 11.15s
400m Hurdles

  1. Anna Cockrell (USA) - 53.66s
  2. Gianna Woodruff (PAN) - 53.89s
  3. Naomi van den Broeck (BEL) - 54.12s

1500m

  1. Nikki Hiltz (USA) - 3:55.94min
  2. Linden Hall (AUS) - 3:56.33min
  3. Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) - 3:57.35min

5000m

  1. Agnes Jebet Ngetich (KEN) - 14:24.99
  2. Likina Amebaw (ETH) - 14:31.51
  3. Aleshign Baweke (ETH) - 14:31.88

Shot Put

  1. Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.90m
  2. Sarah Mitton (CAN) - 19.89m
  3. Jessica Schilder (NED) - 19.58m

Pole Vault

  1. Katie Moon (USA) - 4.85m
  2. Molly Caudery (GBR) - 4.80m
  3. Hana Moll (USA) - 4.74m
Triple Jump

  1. Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) - 14.78
  2. Davisleydi Velazco (CUB) - 14.72 PB
  3. Jasmine Moore (USA) - 14.38

Men’s Results at Brussels Diamond League 2025

200m

  1. Alexander Ogando (DOM) - 20.16s
  2. Robert Gregory (USA) - 20.19s
  3. Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike (NGR) - 20.29s

400m

  1. Jacory Patterson (USA) - 44.05s
  2. Vernon Norwood (USA) - 44.62s
  3. Charles Dobson (GBR) - 44.81s

1500m

  1. Niels Laros (NED) - 3:30.58min
  2. Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech (KEN) - 3:31.41min
  3. Yared Nuguse (USA) - 3:31.51min
3000m Steeplechase

  1. Ruben Querinjean (LUX) - 8:09.47min
  2. Getnet Wale (ETH) - 8:09.62min
  3. Isaac Updike (USA) - 8:10.59min

High Jump

  1. Oleh Doroshchuk (UKR) - 2.25m
  2. Thomas Carmoy (BEL) - 2.25m
  3. Romaine Beckford (JAM) - 2.22m

Discus Throw

  1. Ralford Mullings (JAM) - 69.66m
  2. Mykolas Alekna (LTU) - 68.82m
  3. Kristjan Čeh (SLO) - 67.13m

Javelin Throw

  1. Julian Weber (GER) - 89.65m
  2. Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 86.30m
  3. Anderson Peters (GRN) - 85.17m
