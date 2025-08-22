Brussels Diamond League 2025 Results: Sha'Carri Richardson makes podium as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce falls short, Anna Cockrell wins 400m hurdles

The Brussels Diamond League 2025, held at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, concluded on Friday, August 22. The event featured remarkable performances, with multiple national records broken in Belgium as track and field stars battled to secure their spots in the Zurich Diamond League Final.

In one of the star-studded 100m fields at the Brussels Diamond League, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden continued her fine form by clocking 10.76s, well ahead of her competitors to win the race.

Reigning world champion Sha'Carri Richardson finished second with a time of 11.08s, while Daryll Neita completed the podium with 11.15s. It was heartbreak for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who narrowly missed the top three with a time of 11.17s.

Olympic silver medalist in the 400m hurdles, Anna Cockrell, claimed victory at the Brussels Diamond League, running 53.66s to finish ahead of Panama's Gianna Woodruff (53.89s) and Belgium's Naomi van den Broeck, who set a national record with 54.12s.

Besides the aforementioned athletes, Nikki Hiltz (1500m women), Chase Jackson (shot put women), Katie Moon (pole vault women), Jacory Patterson (400m men) and Julian Weber (javelin throw men) some other names who won their respective events.

We will now look at the complete results for the Brussels Diamond League 2025 -

Women’s Results at Brussels Diamond League 2025

100m

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) - 10.76s Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) - 11.08s Daryll Neita (GBR) - 11.15s

400m Hurdles

Anna Cockrell (USA) - 53.66s Gianna Woodruff (PAN) - 53.89s Naomi van den Broeck (BEL) - 54.12s

1500m

Nikki Hiltz (USA) - 3:55.94min Linden Hall (AUS) - 3:56.33min Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) - 3:57.35min

5000m

Agnes Jebet Ngetich (KEN) - 14:24.99 Likina Amebaw (ETH) - 14:31.51 Aleshign Baweke (ETH) - 14:31.88

Shot Put

Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.90m Sarah Mitton (CAN) - 19.89m Jessica Schilder (NED) - 19.58m

Pole Vault

Katie Moon (USA) - 4.85m Molly Caudery (GBR) - 4.80m Hana Moll (USA) - 4.74m

Triple Jump

Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) - 14.78 Davisleydi Velazco (CUB) - 14.72 PB Jasmine Moore (USA) - 14.38

Men’s Results at Brussels Diamond League 2025

200m

Alexander Ogando (DOM) - 20.16s Robert Gregory (USA) - 20.19s Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike (NGR) - 20.29s

400m

Jacory Patterson (USA) - 44.05s Vernon Norwood (USA) - 44.62s Charles Dobson (GBR) - 44.81s

1500m

Niels Laros (NED) - 3:30.58min Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech (KEN) - 3:31.41min Yared Nuguse (USA) - 3:31.51min

3000m Steeplechase

Ruben Querinjean (LUX) - 8:09.47min Getnet Wale (ETH) - 8:09.62min Isaac Updike (USA) - 8:10.59min

High Jump

Oleh Doroshchuk (UKR) - 2.25m Thomas Carmoy (BEL) - 2.25m Romaine Beckford (JAM) - 2.22m

Discus Throw

Ralford Mullings (JAM) - 69.66m Mykolas Alekna (LTU) - 68.82m Kristjan Čeh (SLO) - 67.13m

Javelin Throw

Julian Weber (GER) - 89.65m Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 86.30m Anderson Peters (GRN) - 85.17m

