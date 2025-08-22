The Brussels Diamond League 2025 will be held on August 22 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium. The event will feature some of the best athletes in the world in the penultimate event of the Diamond League this year.

After a heartbreaking sixth-place finish at the Silesia Diamond League in Brussels, Sha'Carri Richardson will be returning to Brussels in hopes of improving her performance as well as elevating her rank on the Diamond League Standings. The American athlete is yet to register a podium finish in the 2025 season and hopes to defend her 100m title at the World Athletics Championships later this year.

Moreover, star Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be competing in the women's 100m. The Brussels Diamond League is the last meet before the Diamond League finals in Zurich, which is slated to be held on August 27 and 28, 2025.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has announced his withdrawal from the Brussels Diamond League, and the Indian athlete will be in action at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.

Brussels Diamond League 2025: Where and how to watch, Complete live-streaming details

The Brussels Diamond League 2025 will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Wanda Diamond League. Note: The YouTube live stream will only be broadcast in a selected number of territories. The broadcast will begin at 20:00 local time with the women's 400m hurdles.

FloTrack is the official broadcast partner in the United States. Fans can watch the event on SuperSport in Africa, and fans in the UK can access the event on BBC iPlayer.

For streaming details in other places, fans can visit this link and filter the territories on the right-hand side of the page to get information about the streaming partners for any location worldwide.

Brussels Diamond League 2025: Full Schedule and order of events

The Brussels Diamond League 2025 will be held on August 22, and the complete schedule and order of events are as follows. All timings mentioned below are in Central European Summer Time (CET). CET is UTC +2 hours and ET +6 hours.

18:29 - High Jump men

18:36 - Shot put women

18:50 - Discus throw men

19:34 - pole vault women

20:04 - 400m hurdles women

20:11 - 1500m women

20:19 - Javelin throw men

20:22 - 200m men

20:29 - 3000m steeplechase men

20:42 - Triple jump women

20:45 - 100m women

20:51 - 5000m women

21:13 - 1500m men

21:26 - Mile steeplechase women

21:41 - 400m men

