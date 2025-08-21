  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Brussels Diamond League 2025: Full schedule, order of events and complete entry list

Brussels Diamond League 2025: Full schedule, order of events and complete entry list

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 21, 2025 15:22 GMT
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson are two of the athletes to watch out at Brussels Diamond League. PHOTO: Getty

The Brussels Diamond League is all set to take center stage at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on August 22, Friday. The event will be headlined by a star-studded line-up comprising Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha'Carri Richardson, Yared Nuguse, Christian Coleman, Katie Moon, Mykolas Alekna, Hamish Kerr and Kristjan Čeh among others.

Ad

This is the penultimate meet of the Wanda Diamond League series before it heads to the Zurich Diamond League Final set to be held later this month on August 27-28, where athletes will be vying for Diamond League titles. The Brussels meet is especially crucial for those still short of the points needed to qualify.

With that, let's take a look at the full schedule, order of events and all athletes who are set to compete at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday -

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Schedule and order of events at Brussels Diamond League 2025

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is one of the prominent athletes who will compete at Brussels Diamond League (Photo: Getty Images
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is one of the prominent athletes who will compete at Brussels Diamond League (Photo: Getty Images

All the timings are in Central European Time (CET). CET is 6 hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET).

Ad

6:29 PM - High Jump Men

6:36 PM - Shot Put Women

6:50 PM - Discus Throw Men

7:34 PM - Pole Vault Women

8:04 PM - 400m Hurdles Women

8:11 PM - 1500m Women

8:19 PM - Javelin Throw Men

8:22 PM - 200m Men

8:29 PM - 3000m Steeplechase Men

8:42 PM - Triple Jump Women

8:45 PM - 100m Women

8:51 PM - 5000m Women

9:13 PM - 1500m Men

9:41 PM - 400m Men

Full entry list for the Brussels Diamond League 2025

Yared Nuguse is another athlete to watch out for at Brussels Diamond League. Source: Getty
Yared Nuguse is another athlete to watch out for at Brussels Diamond League. Source: Getty

Here are the complete list of athletes for the 2025 Brussels Diamond League -

Ad

High Jump Men

  • Romaine Beckford
  • Thomas Carmoy
  • Oleh Doroshchuk
  • Marco Fassinotti
  • Hamish Kerr
  • Elijah Kosiba
  • Shelby McEwen
  • Dmytro Nikitin
  • Tomohiro Shinno
  • Jef Vermeiren

Shot Put Women

  • Danniel Thomas-Dodd
  • Jessica Schilder
  • Jaida Ross
  • Fanny Roos
  • Yemisi Ogunleye
  • Abby Moore
  • Sarah Mitton
  • Chase Jackson
  • Maggie Ewen

Discus Throw Men

  • Roje Stona
  • Daniel Ståhl
  • Lawrence Okoye
  • Ralford Mullings
  • Henrik Janssen
  • Matthew Denny
  • Kristjan Čeh
  • Mykolas Alekna

Pole Vault Women

  • Imogen Ayris
  • Roberta Bruni
  • Molly Caudery
  • Emily Grove
  • Gabriela Leon
  • Amanda Moll
  • Hana Moll
  • Katie Moon
  • Sandi Morris
  • Tina Šutej
  • Amálie Švábíková
  • Elien Vekemans

400m Hurdles Women

  • Kemi Adekoya
  • Anna Cockrell
  • Paulien Couckuyt
  • Ayomide Folorunso
  • Amalie Iuel
  • Andrenette Knight
  • Naomi Van Den Broeck
  • Gianna Woodruff
Ad

1500m Women

  • Salomé Afonso
  • Nelly Chepchirchir
  • Susan Lokayo Ejore
  • Axumawit Embaye
  • Esther Guerrero
  • Agathe Guillemot
  • Frewuyni Hailu
  • Linden Hall
  • Nikki Hiltz
  • Lorea Ibarzabal
  • Sinclaire Johnson
  • Heather MacLean
  • Laura Muir
  • Marta Pérez
  • Nel Vanopstal
  • Diribe Welteji
  • Marta Zenoni

Javelin Throw Men

  • Oliver Helander
  • Timothy Herman
  • Andrian Mardare
  • Edis Matusevičius
  • Anderson Peters
  • Leandro Ramos
  • Keshorn Walcott
  • Julian Weber
  • Julius Yego

200m Men

  • Makanakaishe Charamba
  • Christian Coleman
  • Joseph Fahnbulleh
  • Robert Gregory
  • Kyree King
  • Alexander Ogando
  • Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike
  • Kobe Vleminckx

3000m Steeplechase Men

  • Daniel Arce
  • Karl Bebendorf
  • Zakaria El Ahlaami
  • Elsa Girma
  • Benard Keter
  • Abraham Kibiwo
  • Simon Kiprop Koech
  • Wilberforce Chemiat Kones
  • Wesley Langat
  • Luc Le Baron
  • Ruben Querinjean
  • Mohamed Tindouft
  • Isaac Updike
  • Tim Van De Velde
  • Getnet Wale
Ad

Triple Jump Women

  • Neja Filipič
  • Thea Lafond
  • Ilona Masson
  • Jasmine Moore
  • Leyanis Pérez Hernández
  • Liadagmis Povea
  • Shanieka Ricketts
  • Ackelia Smith
  • Davisleydi Velazco

100m Women

  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
  • Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
  • Maia McCoy
  • Daryll Neita
  • Delphine Nkansa
  • Favour Ofili
  • Sha'Carri Richardson
  • Rani Rosius
  • Patrizia Van Der Weken

5000m Women

  • Marta Alemayo
  • Likina Amebaw
  • Josette Andrews
  • Abeba Aregawi
  • Aleshign Baweke
  • Purity Chepkirui
  • Janeth Chepngetich
  • Innes Fitzgerald
  • Marta García
  • Weini Kelati Frezghi
  • Maureen Koster
  • Hirut Meshesha
  • Winnie Nanyondo
  • Agnes Jebet Ngetich
  • Francine Niyomukunzi
  • Caroline Nyaga
  • Karissa Schweizer
  • Nozomi Tanaka
  • Jana Van Lent
  • Elise Vandereelst

1500m Men

  • Mounir Akbache
  • Reynold Cheruiyot
  • Andrew Coscoran
  • Louis Gilavert
  • Neil Gourley
  • Kethobogile Haingura
  • Hobbs Kessler
  • Boaz Kiprugut
  • Abel Kipsang
  • Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech
  • Niels Laros
  • Isaac Nader
  • Yared Nuguse
  • Samuel Pihlstrom
  • Pieter Sisk
  • Ruben Verheyden
  • Jochem Vermeulen
  • Jake Wightman
Ad

400m Men

  • Charles Dobson
  • Alexander Doom
  • Busang Collen Kebinatshippi
  • Bayapo Ndori
  • Vernon Norwood
  • Jacory Patterson
  • Muzala Samukonga
  • Daniel Segers
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications