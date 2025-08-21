Brussels Diamond League 2025: Full schedule, order of events and complete entry list

The Brussels Diamond League is all set to take center stage at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on August 22, Friday. The event will be headlined by a star-studded line-up comprising Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha'Carri Richardson, Yared Nuguse, Christian Coleman, Katie Moon, Mykolas Alekna, Hamish Kerr and Kristjan Čeh among others.

This is the penultimate meet of the Wanda Diamond League series before it heads to the Zurich Diamond League Final set to be held later this month on August 27-28, where athletes will be vying for Diamond League titles. The Brussels meet is especially crucial for those still short of the points needed to qualify.

With that, let's take a look at the full schedule, order of events and all athletes who are set to compete at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday -

Schedule and order of events at Brussels Diamond League 2025

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is one of the prominent athletes who will compete at Brussels Diamond League (Photo: Getty Images

All the timings are in Central European Time (CET). CET is 6 hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET).

6:29 PM - High Jump Men

6:36 PM - Shot Put Women

6:50 PM - Discus Throw Men

7:34 PM - Pole Vault Women

8:04 PM - 400m Hurdles Women

8:11 PM - 1500m Women

8:19 PM - Javelin Throw Men

8:22 PM - 200m Men

8:29 PM - 3000m Steeplechase Men

8:42 PM - Triple Jump Women

8:45 PM - 100m Women

8:51 PM - 5000m Women

9:13 PM - 1500m Men

9:41 PM - 400m Men

Full entry list for the Brussels Diamond League 2025

Yared Nuguse is another athlete to watch out for at Brussels Diamond League. Source: Getty

Here are the complete list of athletes for the 2025 Brussels Diamond League -

High Jump Men

Romaine Beckford

Thomas Carmoy

Oleh Doroshchuk

Marco Fassinotti

Hamish Kerr

Elijah Kosiba

Shelby McEwen

Dmytro Nikitin

Tomohiro Shinno

Jef Vermeiren

Shot Put Women

Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Jessica Schilder

Jaida Ross

Fanny Roos

Yemisi Ogunleye

Abby Moore

Sarah Mitton

Chase Jackson

Maggie Ewen

Discus Throw Men

Roje Stona

Daniel Ståhl

Lawrence Okoye

Ralford Mullings

Henrik Janssen

Matthew Denny

Kristjan Čeh

Mykolas Alekna

Pole Vault Women

Imogen Ayris

Roberta Bruni

Molly Caudery

Emily Grove

Gabriela Leon

Amanda Moll

Hana Moll

Katie Moon

Sandi Morris

Tina Šutej

Amálie Švábíková

Elien Vekemans

400m Hurdles Women

Kemi Adekoya

Anna Cockrell

Paulien Couckuyt

Ayomide Folorunso

Amalie Iuel

Andrenette Knight

Naomi Van Den Broeck

Gianna Woodruff

1500m Women

Salomé Afonso

Nelly Chepchirchir

Susan Lokayo Ejore

Axumawit Embaye

Esther Guerrero

Agathe Guillemot

Frewuyni Hailu

Linden Hall

Nikki Hiltz

Lorea Ibarzabal

Sinclaire Johnson

Heather MacLean

Laura Muir

Marta Pérez

Nel Vanopstal

Diribe Welteji

Marta Zenoni

Javelin Throw Men

Oliver Helander

Timothy Herman

Andrian Mardare

Edis Matusevičius

Anderson Peters

Leandro Ramos

Keshorn Walcott

Julian Weber

Julius Yego

200m Men

Makanakaishe Charamba

Christian Coleman

Joseph Fahnbulleh

Robert Gregory

Kyree King

Alexander Ogando

Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike

Kobe Vleminckx

3000m Steeplechase Men

Daniel Arce

Karl Bebendorf

Zakaria El Ahlaami

Elsa Girma

Benard Keter

Abraham Kibiwo

Simon Kiprop Koech

Wilberforce Chemiat Kones

Wesley Langat

Luc Le Baron

Ruben Querinjean

Mohamed Tindouft

Isaac Updike

Tim Van De Velde

Getnet Wale

Triple Jump Women

Neja Filipič

Thea Lafond

Ilona Masson

Jasmine Moore

Leyanis Pérez Hernández

Liadagmis Povea

Shanieka Ricketts

Ackelia Smith

Davisleydi Velazco

100m Women

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Maia McCoy

Daryll Neita

Delphine Nkansa

Favour Ofili

Sha'Carri Richardson

Rani Rosius

Patrizia Van Der Weken

5000m Women

Marta Alemayo

Likina Amebaw

Josette Andrews

Abeba Aregawi

Aleshign Baweke

Purity Chepkirui

Janeth Chepngetich

Innes Fitzgerald

Marta García

Weini Kelati Frezghi

Maureen Koster

Hirut Meshesha

Winnie Nanyondo

Agnes Jebet Ngetich

Francine Niyomukunzi

Caroline Nyaga

Karissa Schweizer

Nozomi Tanaka

Jana Van Lent

Elise Vandereelst

1500m Men

Mounir Akbache

Reynold Cheruiyot

Andrew Coscoran

Louis Gilavert

Neil Gourley

Kethobogile Haingura

Hobbs Kessler

Boaz Kiprugut

Abel Kipsang

Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech

Niels Laros

Isaac Nader

Yared Nuguse

Samuel Pihlstrom

Pieter Sisk

Ruben Verheyden

Jochem Vermeulen

Jake Wightman

400m Men

Charles Dobson

Alexander Doom

Busang Collen Kebinatshippi

Bayapo Ndori

Vernon Norwood

Jacory Patterson

Muzala Samukonga

Daniel Segers

