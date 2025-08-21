Brussels Diamond League 2025: Full schedule, order of events and complete entry list

The Brussels Diamond League is all set to take center stage at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on August 22, Friday. The event will be headlined by a star-studded line-up comprising Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha'Carri Richardson, Yared Nuguse, Christian Coleman, Katie Moon, Mykolas Alekna, Hamish Kerr and Kristjan Čeh among others.
This is the penultimate meet of the Wanda Diamond League series before it heads to the Zurich Diamond League Final set to be held later this month on August 27-28, where athletes will be vying for Diamond League titles. The Brussels meet is especially crucial for those still short of the points needed to qualify.
With that, let's take a look at the full schedule, order of events and all athletes who are set to compete at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday -
Schedule and order of events at Brussels Diamond League 2025
All the timings are in Central European Time (CET). CET is 6 hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET).
6:29 PM - High Jump Men
6:36 PM - Shot Put Women
6:50 PM - Discus Throw Men
7:34 PM - Pole Vault Women
8:04 PM - 400m Hurdles Women
8:11 PM - 1500m Women
8:19 PM - Javelin Throw Men
8:22 PM - 200m Men
8:29 PM - 3000m Steeplechase Men
8:42 PM - Triple Jump Women
8:45 PM - 100m Women
8:51 PM - 5000m Women
9:13 PM - 1500m Men
9:41 PM - 400m Men
Full entry list for the Brussels Diamond League 2025
Here are the complete list of athletes for the 2025 Brussels Diamond League -
High Jump Men
- Romaine Beckford
- Thomas Carmoy
- Oleh Doroshchuk
- Marco Fassinotti
- Hamish Kerr
- Elijah Kosiba
- Shelby McEwen
- Dmytro Nikitin
- Tomohiro Shinno
- Jef Vermeiren
Shot Put Women
- Danniel Thomas-Dodd
- Jessica Schilder
- Jaida Ross
- Fanny Roos
- Yemisi Ogunleye
- Abby Moore
- Sarah Mitton
- Chase Jackson
- Maggie Ewen
Discus Throw Men
- Roje Stona
- Daniel Ståhl
- Lawrence Okoye
- Ralford Mullings
- Henrik Janssen
- Matthew Denny
- Kristjan Čeh
- Mykolas Alekna
Pole Vault Women
- Imogen Ayris
- Roberta Bruni
- Molly Caudery
- Emily Grove
- Gabriela Leon
- Amanda Moll
- Hana Moll
- Katie Moon
- Sandi Morris
- Tina Šutej
- Amálie Švábíková
- Elien Vekemans
400m Hurdles Women
- Kemi Adekoya
- Anna Cockrell
- Paulien Couckuyt
- Ayomide Folorunso
- Amalie Iuel
- Andrenette Knight
- Naomi Van Den Broeck
- Gianna Woodruff
1500m Women
- Salomé Afonso
- Nelly Chepchirchir
- Susan Lokayo Ejore
- Axumawit Embaye
- Esther Guerrero
- Agathe Guillemot
- Frewuyni Hailu
- Linden Hall
- Nikki Hiltz
- Lorea Ibarzabal
- Sinclaire Johnson
- Heather MacLean
- Laura Muir
- Marta Pérez
- Nel Vanopstal
- Diribe Welteji
- Marta Zenoni
Javelin Throw Men
- Oliver Helander
- Timothy Herman
- Andrian Mardare
- Edis Matusevičius
- Anderson Peters
- Leandro Ramos
- Keshorn Walcott
- Julian Weber
- Julius Yego
200m Men
- Makanakaishe Charamba
- Christian Coleman
- Joseph Fahnbulleh
- Robert Gregory
- Kyree King
- Alexander Ogando
- Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike
- Kobe Vleminckx
3000m Steeplechase Men
- Daniel Arce
- Karl Bebendorf
- Zakaria El Ahlaami
- Elsa Girma
- Benard Keter
- Abraham Kibiwo
- Simon Kiprop Koech
- Wilberforce Chemiat Kones
- Wesley Langat
- Luc Le Baron
- Ruben Querinjean
- Mohamed Tindouft
- Isaac Updike
- Tim Van De Velde
- Getnet Wale
Triple Jump Women
- Neja Filipič
- Thea Lafond
- Ilona Masson
- Jasmine Moore
- Leyanis Pérez Hernández
- Liadagmis Povea
- Shanieka Ricketts
- Ackelia Smith
- Davisleydi Velazco
100m Women
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
- Maia McCoy
- Daryll Neita
- Delphine Nkansa
- Favour Ofili
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Rani Rosius
- Patrizia Van Der Weken
5000m Women
- Marta Alemayo
- Likina Amebaw
- Josette Andrews
- Abeba Aregawi
- Aleshign Baweke
- Purity Chepkirui
- Janeth Chepngetich
- Innes Fitzgerald
- Marta García
- Weini Kelati Frezghi
- Maureen Koster
- Hirut Meshesha
- Winnie Nanyondo
- Agnes Jebet Ngetich
- Francine Niyomukunzi
- Caroline Nyaga
- Karissa Schweizer
- Nozomi Tanaka
- Jana Van Lent
- Elise Vandereelst
1500m Men
- Mounir Akbache
- Reynold Cheruiyot
- Andrew Coscoran
- Louis Gilavert
- Neil Gourley
- Kethobogile Haingura
- Hobbs Kessler
- Boaz Kiprugut
- Abel Kipsang
- Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech
- Niels Laros
- Isaac Nader
- Yared Nuguse
- Samuel Pihlstrom
- Pieter Sisk
- Ruben Verheyden
- Jochem Vermeulen
- Jake Wightman
400m Men
- Charles Dobson
- Alexander Doom
- Busang Collen Kebinatshippi
- Bayapo Ndori
- Vernon Norwood
- Jacory Patterson
- Muzala Samukonga
- Daniel Segers