3 records Melissa Jefferson-Wooden achieved after completing 100m and 200m double at World Athletics Championships 2025

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's staggering 100m-200m double at the World Athletics Championships 2025 saw several historic records tumble. The American athlete achieved this feat on the seventh day of the competition when she won the 200m title.

She not only won the 200m race but also dominated the field after clocking a world lead of 21.68 seconds. Jefferson-Wooden had claimed the 100m title already on the second day of the competition when she clocked a Championship record time of 10.61 seconds to beat the likes of Sha'Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred.

Notably, Jefferson-Wooden had also achieved the 100m-200m national double earlier this year during the USATF Outdoor Championships. On that note, let's know the records Jefferson-Wooden broke after her double in Tokyo on Friday, September 19.

Records Melissa Jefferson-Wooden achieved after her 100m-200m double on the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2025

#3. First American woman ever to achieve the 100m-200m world double

Jefferson-Wooden became the first woman in the American circuit to achieve this impressive feat in Tokyo. Inger Miller came very close to achieving this feat at the 1999 World Championships when she won the 200m event and finished as the runner-up in the 100m, but Jefferson-Wooden finally crossed the line for the USA as she became the first from her country to do so.

This is a splendid feat for the 24-year-old Jefferson, considering the immense pool of female athletes that the USA has produced over the years, which includes greats like Allyson Felix, Florence Griffith-Joyner, and Gail Devers.

#2. Second female athlete in 30 years to achieve the 100m-200m world double

Melissa-Jefferson became just the second athlete in 30 years to achieve the 100m and 200m world double. The only athlete who did the double in these years is none other than the Jamaican veteran, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, whom Jefferson-Wooden competed against in the 100m event on Sunday, September 14. Fraser-Pryce achieved the feat in the 2013 edition of the competition in Moscow, where she defeated the likes of Carmelita Jeter and Murielle Ahoure in the event.

#1. Fourth female athlete ever in history to achieve the 100m-200m world double

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is the fourth female athlete ever in the history of the World Athletics Championships to complete the 100m-200m double. The first three to do so include Silke Gladisch-Moller, Katrin Krabbe, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Gladisch Moller achieved this feat in 1987, while Krabbe and Fraser-Pryce did in 1991 and 2013, respectively.

