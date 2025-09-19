World Athletics Championships 2025 Results Day 7: Noah Lyles defends title, Melissa Jefferson first woman in 12 years to claim 100m & 200m double

The seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 concluded on Friday, September 19. The day saw the USA's Rai Benjamin clinch his first world title in the 400m hurdles event.

He clocked a time of 46.52 seconds to beat defending champion Karsten Warholm in the race, who eventually finished in fifth position. Noah Lyles produced a staggering performance in the 200m finals and clocked 19.52 seconds to bag his fourth 200m World title of his career.

This tied Lyles with the veteran Usain Bolt for having four 200m world titles. Lyles' rival, Kenny Bednarek, finished second in 19.58 seconds, while Jamaica's Bryan Levell finished third in 19.64 seconds in the 200m event of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

The women's 200m saw Melissa Jefferson-Wooden do a 100m-200m double and became the first woman in 12 years achieve so. She clocked a world-leading time of 21.68 seconds to beat defending champion Shericka Jackson.

Femke Bol successfully defended her 400m hurdles title in Tokyo on Friday. She clocked a world-leading run time of 51.54 seconds in the race to keep the likes of USA's Jasmine Jones and Slovakia's Emma Zapletalova at bay.

On that note, let's find the complete results from the men's and women's events held on the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Results of the men's events from the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Lyles after winning the 200m title at the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Men's 400m hurdles medalists:

Rai Benjamin, USA- 46.52

Alison Dos Santos, Brazil- 46.84

Abderrahman Samba, Qatar- 47.06

Qualified for men's 5000m finals:

Isaac Kimeli, Belgium- 13:13.06

Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang- 13:13.33

Cole Hocker, USA- 13:13.41

Nico Young, USA- 13:13.51

Ky Robinson, Australia- 13:13.60

Hagos Gebrhiwet, Ethiopia- 13:13.73

Mike Foppen, Netherlands- 13:13.97

Etienne Daguinos, France- 13:14.87

Biniam Mehary, Ethiopia- 13:41.52

Jimmy Gressier, France- 13:41.64

Birhanu Balew, Bahrain- 13:41.75

George Mills, Great Britain- 13:41.76

Valentin Soca, Uruguay- 13:41.80

Grant Fisher, USA- 13:41.83

Yann Schrub, France- 13:42.00

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway- 13:42.15

Men's triple jump medalists:

Pedro Pichardo, Portugal- 17.91

Andrea Dallavalle, Italy- 17.64

Lazaro Martinez, Cuba- 17.49

Men's 200m medalists:

Noah Lyles, USA- 19.52

Kenny Bednarek, USA- 19.58

Blake Levell, Jamaica- 19.64

Results of the women's events from the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Jefferson-Wooden after winning the 200m race at the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Qualified for 800m women's finals:

Lilian Odira, Kenya- 1:56.85

Audrey Werro, Switzerland- 1:56.99

Jessica Hull, Australia- 1:57.15

Keely Hodgkinson, Great Britain- 1:57.53

Sarah Moraa, Kenya- 1:57.53

Sage Hurta-Klecker, USA- 1:57.62

Mary Moraa, Kenya- 1:58.40

Georgia Hunter Bell, Great Britain- 1:58.62

Qualified for women's javelin finals:

Adriana Vilagos, Serbia- 66.06

Mackenzie Little, Australia- 65.54

Anete Sietina, Latvia- 63.67

Juleisy Angulo, Ecuador- 63.25

Victoria Hudson, Austria- 62.85

Tori Moorby, New Zealand- 62.78

Lingdan Su, China- 62.18

Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado, Colombia- 62.11

Malgorzata Maslak-Glugla, Poland- 61.79

Jo-Ane Du Plessis, South Africa- 61.38

Elina Tzengko, Greece- 61.31

Valentina Barrios, Colombia- 60.98

Women's 400m hurdles medalists:

Femke Bol, Netherlands- 51.54

Jasmine Jones, USA- 52.08

Emma Zapletalova, Slovakia- 53.00

Women's 100m Hurdles heptathlon top finishes:

Taliyah Brooks, USA- 12.93

Beatrice Juskeviciute, Lithuania- 13.03

Anna Hall, USA- 13.05

Martha Araujo, Colombia- 13.13

Michelle Atherley, USA- 13.22

Women's high jump heptathlon top finishes:

Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium- 1.89

Anna Hall, USA- 1.89

Sofia Dokter, Netherlands- 1.86

Kate O'Connor, Ireland- 1.86

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Great Britain- 1.86

Women's shot put heptathlon top finishes:

Anna Hall, USA- 15.80

Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium- 14.85

Saga Vanninen, Finland- 14.59

Adrianna Sulek-Schubert, Poland- 14.53

Kate O'Connor, Ireland- 14.37

Women's 200m heptathlon top finishes:

Abigail Pawlett, Great Britain- 23.25

Anna Hall, USA- 23.50

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Great Britain- 23.51

Sofie Dokter, Netherlands- 23.70

Beatrice Juskeviciute, Lithuania- 23.80

Women's 200m medalists:

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 21.68

Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 22.14

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 22.18

