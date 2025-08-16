"I am the favorite now" - Femke Bol reacts to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skipping World Championships hurdles

Femke Bol has issued a strong message referring to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as the Dutch stormed to a 400m hurdles victory at the Silesia Diamond League. Bol clocked a world-leading and meet record time of 51.91s to leave another formidable athlete, Savannah Sutherland, in far sixth.

Slovakia's Emma Zapletalová settled for second and USA's Jasmine Jones for bronze at the Diamond League event in Poland.

Femke Bol and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone last went against each other in their signature hurdles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The latter won the hurdles event at two Grand Slam Track stops and later switched to the 400m flat. For the 2025 World Championships as well, the American sprinter decided to forego the 400m hurdles to challenge herself and the American record of Sanya Richards-Ross.

With McLaughlin-Levrone staying out of the hurdles, Femke Bol shone on the Silesia Diamond League track, winning with ease. Following the win, she issued a strong message about her form and that the presence or absence of her American rival wouldn't stop her from being the best she can be.

"The atmosphere in the stadium is crazy and I love it! I have been in good shape and really consistent this year. In Budapest I was perhaps a bit rusty, but today felt really good. When you are consistent at a certain level, that is when you can expect to improve. Sydney McLaughlin not running the hurdles at the World Championships both does and does not change things. You always run to be the best. But I know I am the favorite now, so that is different." (via Silesia Diamond League)

Bol is also coming off a dominant win at the Budapest Grand Prix, where she posted 52.24s. On July 19, 2025, the 24-year-old won her forte event in 52.10s in London.

Femke Bol expressed her disappointment over not racing Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Championships

Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Eight"World Athletics Championships Oregon22" - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol has trailed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in their last head-to-heads, but is still eager to race the world record holder as she's the best in the event. Expressing how it felt to find out about the American athlete's absence from the World Championships, she said via NOS:

"Maybe it's a bit of a disappointment. It's a shame. As a track and field enthusiast, I think it's great that she's going to do the 400. But as an athlete, I'd love to run against her, that just hasn't happened very often. It's always unique to compete against her. I love it, even though there's a very good chance I'll finish second. She's the very best ever in the event I do, so it remains special."

Femke Bol holds the 400m short track world record and is the second woman to run sub-51s in the 400m hurdles after McLaughlin-Levrone.

