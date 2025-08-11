"Can't believe this"- Femke Bol dives into nostalgia over her most successful Olympic campaign so far 

Femke Bol became nostalgic as she reflected on her campaign at the Paris Olympics. The Dutch athlete won three medals at the quadrennial games, which included one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal, making it her most successful Olympic campaign so far.The Dutch athlete marched into the Paris Olympics in great form with two indoor world records, along with several titles in build-up events. Femke Bol played a pivotal role in the mixed 4x400m relay finals to set a new European record and win the gold medal with a performance of 3:07.43.Her race against Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the women's 400m hurdles was highly anticipated, and the race lived up to fans' expectations as McLaughlin-Levrone took home the gold medal with a new world record, and Anna Cockrell finished second with a performance of 51.87s, whereas Bol won the bronze medal with a performance of 52.15s. The Dutch athlete then anchored her women's 4x400m relay team to the silver medal with a new national record.As she reflected on her most successful Olympic campaign so far, Femke Bol expressed her thoughts on Instagram as she celebrated a year since the conclusion of the event. Femke Bol shared that time had flown past very fast since the quadrennial games.&quot;Can't believe this is all already one year ago 😍,&quot; she wrote.Femke Bol expresses her thoughts | Instagram@femke_bolFurthermore, she shared a picture of the women's 4x400m relay team and wrote:&quot; One year ago 🥈🥰&quot;Bol and the Dutch relay team | Instagram@femke_bolFemke Bol opens up about her performance in the women's 400m hurdles Bol at the 2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: GettyFemke Bol expressed her disappointment in the women's 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics. The Dutch athlete shared that even though she could not put forward her best performance on the track, she was happy to defend her bronze medal on the biggest stage of the sport.Bol expressed that she could not get her strides right towards the end of the race due to heavy lactate formation, which in turn slowed her down drastically.&quot;No, It's not at all what I wanted. I still took bronze, so this is something special for me that I could defend, but, I wanted my best race but if it had been my best race, I would be happy. But this was a really, really bad race. I really got a lot of lactic and I really don't know why. But this is just really, I could not move. I could not get my strides right in the end and it was slow, slow and slower. I don't know why,&quot; she said.The Dutch athlete expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to compete in front of such a massive crowd and for winning the bronze medal.