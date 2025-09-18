Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo saw the Women's 200m finalists confirmed, with track stars such as Anavia Battle, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Shericka Jackson recording impressive times to qualify. British sprinter Amy Hunt also managed to qualify for the finals, recording the third-fastest time out of all the semi-finalists.

Shericka Jackson will be looking to defend her 200m world title, and it appears she is on course to do just that. The Jamaican posted the fastest time out of all the semi-finalists, an impressive 21.99 seconds. Finishing behind her in the 1st heat was Amy Hunt and USA's Brittany Brown, who recorded a time of 22.13 seconds.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden finished first in her heat with a time of 22.00 seconds. After winning the Women's 100m title earlier this week in Tokyo, the 24-year-old will look to add another gold medal to her career in the final on Friday. Take a look at all the finalists in the Women's 200m:

All the athletes who qualified for the Women's 200m final at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Here are all the athletes who advanced to the finals of the Women's 200m event:

Shericka Jackson - 21.99 seconds Melissa Jefferson-Wooden - 22.00 seconds Amy Hunt - 22.08 seconds Anavia Battle - 22.09 seconds Brittany Brown - 22.13 seconds Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith - 22.17 seconds Dina Asher-Smith - 22.21 seconds Anthonique Strachan - 22.48 seconds Mckenzie Long - 22.48 seconds

This year's Women's 200m finals will see 4 USA athletes competing in what promises to be an exciting event. The United States already have the most medals at the World Championships this year, with 11 in total. Kenya and Canada are behind them in second and third respectively.

Shericka Jackson will be making her third appearance in the 200m at the World Championships. Having already won the title in 2022 and 2023, Jackson is looking to add a third one to her belt. The Jamaican has a total of 11 World Championship medals to her name.

When will the Women's 200m finals at the World Athletics Championships be held?

Anavia Battle at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

The Women's 200m finals at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be held on Friday, September 19th at 22:22 PM local time. Action can be streamed for free on the World Athletics website, and will be televised across local channels in each country.

