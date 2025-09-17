The fifth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 saw a poised battle in the women's 200m heats. The heats featured several top athletes, including the reigning world champion, Melissa Jefferson, and the 200m defending champion, Shericka Jackson.

Jefferson-Wooden continued her impressive form and won the second heat of the race to qualify for the semifinal. She clocked 22.24 seconds during this race to keep the likes of Thelma Davies at bay.

USA's Anavia Battle also qualified for the semifinals of the World Athletics Championships 2025. She ran the first heats of the event and won it convincingly in 22.07 seconds, beating the experienced Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith in second position. McKenzie Long and Brittany Brown became the third and fourth US athletes to qualify for the semis after winning their respective heats.

Defending champion Shericka Jackson also made a statement by winning the fifth heat of the race. The Jamaican athlete clocked a time of 22.33 seconds to win the race as she made her first step towards her title defense. With that, let's find all the athletes who made it through to the semis.

All athletes who qualified for the women's 200m semifinals of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Here is the complete list of all the athletes who will feature in the 200m semis of the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Q refers to athletes qualified through automatic qualification, while q stands for athletes who qualified based on their fast run times):

Anavia Battle, USA- 22.07 (Q)

Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire- 22.39 (Q)

Polyniki Emmanouilidou, Greece- 22.92 (Q)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 22.24 (Q)

Thelma Davies, Liberia- 22.76 (Q)

Jessika Gbai, Cote D'Ivoire- 22.81 (Q)

McKenzie Long, USA- 22.51 (Q)

Ashanti Moore, Jamaica- 22.57 (Q)

Sophia Junk, Germany- 22.81 (Q)

Brittany Brown, USA- 22.50 (Q)

Anthonique Strachan, Bahamas- 22.57 (Q)

Daryll Neita, Great Britain- 22.59 (Q)

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 22.33 (Q)

Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 22.57 (Q)

Imke Vervaet, Belgium- 22.74 (Q)

Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain- 22.40 (Q)

Torrie Lewis, Australia- 22.56 (Q)

Jael Bestue, Spain- 22.74 (Q)

Audrey Leduc, Canada- 22.82 (q)

Julia Henriksson, Sweden- 22.86 (q)

Helene Parisot, France- 22.90 (q)

Abigeirufuku Ido, Japan- 22.98 (q)

Olivia Fotopoulou, Cyprus- 22.98 (q)

Miriam Sanchez, Mexico- 23.01 (q)

When are the women's 200m semifinals of the World Athletics Championships 2025?

The women's 200m semifinals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo are scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 18, with the finals slotted to be held on September 19. It is scheduled to start around 9:24 PM JST.

The fans in the United States can enjoy the live action of these semifinals featuring the likes of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Anavia Battle on NBC, Peacock, and CNBC.

