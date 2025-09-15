With Julien Alfred's withdrawal from women's 200m due to injury, top 5 athletes who can win World Athletics Championships

The second day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships saw reigning Olympic champion, Julien Alfred, clinch a bronze medal in the 100m event. This was Alfred's first World medal of any sort in her career, but the excitement of it was short-lived.

Soon after the Women's 100m finals in Tokyo, the Saint Lucian athlete suffered a hamstring strain, which forced her to withdraw from the 200m event, which was scheduled to start on September 17. Alfred was one of the firm favorites to win the event, considering her unbeaten run in the distance so far in the season.

However, with Julien Alfred missing out on the 200m in Tokyo, several other athletes will have a clear shot at this title in the coming days. On that note, let's know some of these athletes who are favorites to win the women's 200m race at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Women's 200m athletes to watch out for at the World Athletics Championships 2025 after Julien Alfred's withdrawal

#5. McKenzie Long

McKenzie Long (Image via: Getty)

Long is one of the fastest 200m runners in the 2025 season and boasts a season-best run time of 21.93 seconds. She has also shown impressive performances on several occasions in the season, including the Paris Diamond League and Adidas Atlanta City Games. Thereby, with such performances at her back, Long can pose a serious threat to the other opponents and can challenge for the title too in Julien Alfred's absence.

#4. Anavia Battle

Anavia Battle (Image via: Getty)

2025 USA Outdoor Championships silver medalist, Anavia Battle, is the second name on this list. Even though the 26-year-old hasn't had much success in global tournaments so far in her career, Battle has shown promising signs on occasion, such as at the 2025 Paris Diamond League, where she won the 200m race. Her season-best run time of 22.13 seconds is also quite impressive.

#3. Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith (Image via: Getty)

Asher-Smith is a top candidate who can challenge for the title again in Tokyo. Asher-Smith has been on the 200m podium of the World Championships twice in her career, firstly in 2019 when she won the title and then in 2022 when she clinched a bronze medal.

The British athlete has immense experience in competing in global tournaments and has also shown glimpses of her capability in the season. She has clinched the 200m UK title, along with podium Diamond League podium finishes in London and Zurich in the 200m event, earlier in the year.

#2. Shericka Jackson

Shericka Jackson (Image via: Getty)

Defending champion Jackson is one of the most consistent 200m performers in the World Championships. The Jamaican has two World titles in the event, along with two Diamond League titles. Thereby, this immense experience makes Jackson one of the favorites to win the title in Tokyo, especially after Julien Alfred pulled out of the event.

She has also had a good record over the distance in the season and has won 2 out of the 3 races she competed in. Her victories came at the Racers Grand Prix and the Silesia Diamond League.

#1. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (Image via: Getty)

Jefferson-Wooden, the newly crowned women's 100m world champion, will enter the 200m as one of the favorites to win the event as well after Julien Alfred's withdrawal. The American has had a formidable record over the 200m distance as well in 2025, where she won the US Outdoor title.

Besides, Jefferson-Wooden's season-best run time of 21.84 seconds also puts her in second position among the season lead holders in the 200m. She is just behind her Saint Lucian counterpart, Alfred, who boasted a season best of 21.71 seconds. Thereby, with Julien Alfred out of the equation, Jefferson-Wooden has a chance to make the opportunity count and clinch a 100m-200m double in Tokyo.

