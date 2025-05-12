Shericka Jackson pens strong message after Jamaica misses the gold medal at the World Relays

Shericka Jackson shared an inspirational message following her appearance at the 2025 World Relays, which were held on May 10 and 11 at Guangdong Olympic Stadium in China. She competed alongside Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Natasha Morrison, and Tina Clayton in the women’s 4x100m relay team event.

The Jamaican squad was forced to settle in third place after a nail-biting final meters clash between them and the British and Spanish squads. While the two recorded 42.21 seconds and 42.28 seconds, respectively, the Jamaican team posted 42.33 seconds for the bronze medal. Jackson ran the anchor leg for the team. Although the multiple-time Olympian executed a good start, she was surpassed by Great Britain's Success Eduan and Spain's Maria Perez in the last few steps of the race.

Following the race, Jackson shared a few glimpses from her campaign in China. In the last picture of the carousel, she penned an encouraging message, writing:

"Stay patient and trust the journey."

Jackson has been competing in the 2025 season after withdrawing from the 2024 Games. According to ESPN, the Jamaican sprinter was forced to step down from competing in Paris after suffering from a small tear in her Achilles tendon, which she apparently pulled up during the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix.

"I still have in mind" - Shericka Jackson keeps her sight fixed on world record

Shericka Jackson during the 2024 Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Getty Images)

Shericka Jackson highlighted her goal of breaking the world record in the 200m event. While returning to the sport following the injury, she stated that her priority was staying healthy, but also believed that if the world record was meant to be broken by her, it would.

"It’s definitely one of my goals and I just want to stay healthy. Once I am healthy and having some fun, anything is possible,” Jackson said, via Olympics.com. “For me, I think in 2023 I had a really good shot, and I was brave enough to say it because at one time, I wasn’t brave enough to say I wanted to break the world record."

She added:

"It is something that I still have in mind. Do I focus on it? No. I just take it each step at a time, and I think if it’s supposed to be, then it will come once I am healthy.”

Jackson recorded seven sub-22-second timings in 2023, becoming the only sprinter to have achieved the feat.

