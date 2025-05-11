Despite Jamaica's bronze at World Relays, why Shericka Jackson's performance raises concerns

Jamaican track athlete Shericka Jackson recently finished third in the women's 4x100m relay event of the 2025 World Athletics Relays, along with her quartet, which also featured veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Despite the performance, Jackson's form on the track has proven to be a mix of hot and cold since her comeback from injury in January this year.

The five-time Olympic medalist returned this season after a long injury halt since the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thus, an injury concern for her remains prevalent, especially since she is competing just a few months after her recovery. Secondly, another issue that has raised concern for the Jamaican is her potency on the track.

Shericka Jackson ran the anchor leg of the event during the race but was immensely overdone by Great Britain's Success Eduan, who helped her side to a top-podium finish in the race in Guangzhou. Jamaica clocked a combined run time of 42.33 seconds while Great Britain and the second-placed Spain managed 42.21 and 42.28 seconds respectively.

Additionally, Jackson has yet to win an individual outdoor race so far in the 2025 season, which is very unlike her. She also faced a defeat at her first major Diamond League event in Xiamen last month in the 200m race.

Shericka Jackson shares her thoughts after facing defeat in her first Diamond League event of the 2025 season

Shericka Jackson (Image via: Getty)

Shericka Jackson shed light on her performance at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Xiamen. USA's Anavia Battle finished ahead of her in the race in 22.41 seconds, whereas Jackson managed 22.79 seconds.

In an interview after the race, Jackson said that in her opinion, the performance was quite satisfactory for her. The Jamaican athlete further mentioned that she would have to sit down with her coach and would have to decide the races to participate in the 2025 season. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:06 onwards):

"I'm feeling good. I just wanted to see where I am at and I think I did pretty good tonight. Honestly coach and I would have to sit down and and analyze those race that is not for me to do. So, as I said, I am healthy, so I'm good."

She further added:

"I actually feel good. I just wanted to finish healthy and I finish healthy, so I'm okay."

Notably, Jackson's last victory at a Diamond League came in June 2024 at the Stockholm event, where she won the 200m race after clocking 22.69 seconds.

