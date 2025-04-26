Shericka Jackson makes her feelings known with positive note despite runner-up finish at Diamond League opener

Shericka Jackson fell short of a victorious comeback at the Diamond League in Xiamen after the Jamaican track and field star had to withdraw from the 200m event at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury.

Shericka made history when she clocked 21.41 seconds in the 200 meters at the 2023 World Championship in Budapest. It was the closest any athlete has ever come to the world record of American athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner, who clocked 21.34 seconds at the 1988 Summer Olympics. Jackson is one of the most decorated Jamaican sprinters with five Olympic, 11 World Championship, and three Diamond League medals.

Jackson made a comeback at the Diamond League in Xiamen but fell short of a victory as she got edged out by Anavia Battle from the USA in the 200m event. Shericka clocked 22.79 seconds at her first big race of the season. Reflecting upon the race, she said (via diamondleague.com)

"I am happy that I finished this race healthily. I will have to check with my coach where I can do better next time."

Shericka won the individual bronze medal in the 400 meters at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Transitioning to different events, Shericka won bronze in the 100 meters and 4x400 meters relay and added a gold in the 4x100 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Shericka Jackson and Anavia Battle competed for the top finish

Shericka Jackson at Prefontaine Classic: Day 1 - Diamond League 2023 - Source: Getty

A break because of injury prevented Shericka from getting onto the track. Lane 6 of the women's 200-meter track at the Egret Stadium was the comeback field for Shericka.

Jackson led the pack in the beginning, keeping up with the fellow sprinters on the track. Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland tried to tie up the lead, but the Jamaican sprinter blazed through the track, keeping her opponents at bay.

Anavia Battle, the American sprinter, kicked her way through and took the lead, taking control of the track and the leaderboard, clinching first place with 22.41 seconds on the clock. Shericka Jackson followed shortly with 22.79 seconds, and Jenna Prandini of the USA was third with 22.97 seconds on the clock.

Shericka will be looking forward to acing the league. Meanwhile, other Jamaican athletes faced setbacks in leading their events too. The Jamaican Olympic Champion in 110-meter hurdles, Hansle Parchment, was down in ninth place.

