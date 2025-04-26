Shericka Jackson’s conqueror Anavia Battle makes feelings known after beating Jamaican at DL opener

The five-time Olympic medalist, Shericka Jackson, faced defeat in the 200m race event by the talented American sprinter, Anavia Battle, at the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League. The elite Jamaican sprinter achieved the second position with 22.79.

The Michigan native, Anavia Battle, represented Team USA and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She attained third position in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in the 200m race event. In the 200m final trial, she achieved her personal best, clocking the race in 21.95.

During her interview with CITIUS MAG, Battle shared her thoughts on the Diamond League win, continuing her dominant start for her 2025 season.

"This is my opener. I was a little nervous because I haven't ran the 200 yet, but I'm happy I did it here had good competition, had a really good feel yeah, it was great. That 15 hour flight really hurt but I had to you know suck it up get out here and compete. So me and my coach have really been working on first half of the race for my 100, so I feel like that's been paying off a lot so."

Trending

In 2024, the Shanghai Diamond League, Anavia Battle attained the second position in the 200m race event, ahead of two-time Olympic medalist Sha'Carri Richardson. She defeated one of the top track icons, Shericka Jackson, who has won eleven world championship medals, three NACAC Championship medals, and three medals at the World Athletics Relays.

Shericka Jackson reflected on being one of the greatest sprinters of all time

Shericka Jackson at the 2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan - Source: Getty

The Saint Ann, Jamaica native, Shericka Jackson, is one of the most decorated Jamaican sprinters and has achieved numerous accolades throughout her prestigious career. During her interview with Athletics Weekly in May 2024, the athlete reflected on being considered among the best and in the part of track history.

"It's funny because probably it's been what 3 years since I'm a part of being among the greatest female sprinters and it's just a good feeling just to be mentioned.... It's not something I always look forward to, yes I wanted to be great. I'm a part of history and being a part of history is something we love, I'm humble about. I've worked hard and I stay humble through all of that and enjoying the moment," she shared [4:09 onwards]

In the 2025 Miramar Invitational 300m race event, Jackson clinched the second position with 36.13, behind two-time Olympic medalist, Julien Alfred.

