World Athletics Championships Results Day 4: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone qualifies for 400m final, Faith Kipyegon wins historic fourth 1500m title

The fourth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 concluded on Tuesday, September 16. The day was highlighted by several impressive performances in both the men's and women's events.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set the stage on fire during the women's 400m semifinals after she set a new world lead in the discipline. The US athlete clocked a time of 48.29 seconds during the third semifinal, overtaking Salwa Eid Naser's 48.67 seconds.

American athlete Cordell Tinch won the 110m hurdles finals, beating the likes of Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason on the fourth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025. Kenya's Faith Kipyegon successfully defended her 1500m title in Tokyo and clinched the fourth world title of her career in this distance. She clocked a run time of 3:52.15 to keep her counterparts, Dorcus Ewoi and Jessica Hull, at bay.

On that note, let's find out all the results and updates from the fourth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Results of the men's events from the fourth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Qualified for 800m men's semifinals:

David Barroso, Spain- 1:44.94

Djamel Sedjati, Algeria- 1:45.01

Kethobogile Haingura, Botswana- 1:45.02

Mohamed Attaoui, Spain- 1:45.23

Kelvin Kimtai Loti, Kenya- 1:45.35

Marco Arop, Canada- 1:45.39

Maciej Wyderka, Poland- 1:46.30

Ben Pattison, Great Britain- 1:46.51

Gabriel Tual, France- 1:46.54

Cian McPhillips, Ireland- 1:44.91

Bryce Hoppe, USA- 1:45.09

Tyrice Taylor, Jamaica- 1:45.13

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya- 1:45.05

Francesco Pernici, Italy- 1:45.11

Mark English, Ireland- 1:45.13

Max Burgin, Great Britain- 1:44.73

Tshepiso Masalela, Botswana- 1:44.74

Navasky Anderson, Jamaica- 1:44.87

Donavan Brazier, USA- 1:44.66

Slimane Moula, Algeria- 1:44.77

Marino Bloudek, Croatia- 1:44.78

Nicholas Kiplangat, Kenya- 1:44.91

Yanis Meziane, France- 1:45.02

Eliott Crestan, 1:45.05

Qualified for men's 400m finals:

Busang Kebinatshipi, Botswana- 43.61

Rusheen McDonald, Jamaica- 44.04

Jereem Richards, Trinidad and Tobago- 44.12

Jacory Patterson, USA- 44.19

Zakithi Nene, South Africa- 44.20

Bayapo Ndori, Botswana- 44.21

Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Botswana- 44.51

Yuki Nakajima, 44.53

Men's hammer throw medalists:

Ethan Katzberg, Canada- 84.70

Merlin Hummel, Germany- 82.77

Bence Halasz, Hungary- 82.69

Men's 110m Hurdles medalists:

Cordell Tinch, USA- 12.99

Orlando Bennett, Jamaica- 13.08

Tyler Mason, Jamaica- 13.12

Men's High Jump medalists:

Hamish Kerr, New Zealand- 2.36

Sanghyeok Woo, South Korea- 2.34

Jan Stefela, Czech Republic- 2.31

Results of the women's events from the fourth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Qualified for Triple Jump women's finals:

Leyanis Hernandez, Cuba- 14.66

Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela- 14.49

Liadagmis Povea, Cuba- 14.44

Thea Lafond, Dominica- 14.40

Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica- 14.30

Jasmine Moore, USA- 14.22

Saly Sarr, Senegal- 14.21

Ackelia Smith, Jamaica- 14.21

Caroline Joyeux, Germany- 14.19

Maja Askag, Sweden, 14.15

Neja Filipic, Slovakia- 14.05

Tugba Danismaz, Turkey- 14.00

Qualified for women's 400m finals:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA- 48.29

Amber Anning, Great Britain- 49.38

Nickisha Pryce, Jamaica- 49.46

Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.47

Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 49.67

Roxana Gomez, Cuba- 49.78

Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic- 49.82

Henriette Jaeger, Norway- 49.87

Women's 1500m medalists:

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya- 3:52.15

Dorcus Ewoi, Kenya- 3:54.92

Jessica Hull, Australia- 3:55.16

