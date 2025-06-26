Olympic gold medalist Grant Fisher gears in support for Faith Kipyegon as she aims for 'never done before' historic milestone

Grant Fisher expressed anticipation about Faith Kipyegon's world record-breaking attempt as he and other athletes assembled to be pacesetters. Kipyegon will participate in Nike-sponsored Breaking4, where she aims to break the sub-four-minute mile barrier.

Faith Kipyegon, who holds three Olympic gold medals in the 1500m, boasts the mile world record of 4:07.64. The giant brand Nike has partnered with the three-time Olympian to help her achieve the historical feat of clocking a mile time below four minutes. Nike will also provide the Kenyan athlete's customized outfit, encompassing an aerodynamic one-piece suit featuring “3D-printed aeronodes”, and hemispherical bobbles, paired with 85 g spikes and a 3D-printed sports bra.

Kipyegon will also have a group of elite men and women, setting the pace for her to help her achieve her target. Among the pacemakers will be Grant Fisher, the world record holder in the short track 3000m and 5000m.

Fisher expressed excitement for the feat on his Instagram, sharing the details of Breaking4 on Amazon Prime and also the location for people who will watch in person.

"The pace squad has assembled. Time to help @faithkipyegon chase history. Will she become the first woman to ever run under 4 minutes in the mile? Tune in tomorrow to find out #Breaking4. Streaming live on @amazonprime and all @nike socials starting at 10:15am Pacific / 1:15pm Eastern time. In person entry is free! Come by Stade Charléty in Paris to witness the attempt."

Kipyegon's race will also stream on the Nike YouTube channel, slated to begin at 1:15 pm on June 26, 2025.

Faith Kipyegon will receive a hefty amount from Athlos if she breaks the four-minute barrier

Kipyegon at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Shortly after her double podium-winning feat at the 2024 Paris Games, Faith Kipyegon graced the 1500m line-up in the inaugural edition of Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian's Athlos. She clocked the fastest time of 4:4.79 and bagged the $60,000 prize money with her title.

As per a recent update, she will have another opportunity to earn from Athlos after succeeding at Breaking4. Reddit co-founder Ohanian announced he would reward $100,000 to Kipeygon if she breaks the mile record.

"If Faith Kipyegon makes history, ATHLOS will pay the queen her dues. All eyes on sub-4," he wrote on his X handle.

He also shared the story of the same on Instagram, captioning:

"And just like all of our @athlos payments last year, we'll promptly wire"

Kipyegon amassed three World gold medals in the 1500m in 2017, 2022, and 2023. She also added the 5000m gold to her resume in the 2023 edition.

