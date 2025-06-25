Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos backs Faith Kipyegon’s historic sub-4 mile bid with hefty prize

Serena Williams' husband and Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian has announced a handsome prize money for Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon if the latter clocks under 4 minutes for the mile trials on Thursday (June 26). Notably, no female athlete has ever breached the 4-minute barrier in the history of the discipline.

Ad

The current world record in the event is also with Kipyegon and stands at 4:07.64s, which she set at the Monaco Diamond League 2023. Now with the aid of NIKE's "Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs the 4-minute mile", the Kenyan will have an opportunity to clock under 4 minutes in an open track without any competition.

If successful in her attempt, Kipyegon will set a new mark in women's track and field, even though it will not be considered an official record. Just a day before her time trials in Paris, Ohanian's Athlos announced a handsome $100,000 prize money if Kipyegon succeeds in her quest.

Ad

Trending

"If Faith Kipyegon makes history, ATHLOS will pay the queen her dues. All eyes on sub-4" the Athlos' X handle stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"And just like all of our @athlos payments last year, we'll promptly wire" Ohanian wrote on his Instagram stories.

Ohanian's Instagram story feat her message for Kipyegon (Image via: @alexisohanian)

Kipyegon was part of Alexis Ohanian's debut Athlos event last year, where she competed in the 1500m event. She won the race after clocking a run time of 4:04.79s, defeating the likes of Diribe Welteji.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian's Athlos pens message for Jamaican track veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Alexis Ohanian (Image via: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian's Athlos shared a message to a Jamaican veteran who steps in to compete at the National Stadium in Kingston for the last time before she bids goodbye to the sport. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-time Olympic gold medalist for Jamaica, will be competing in the arena at the Jamaican Championships 2025, set to begin later this week, amidst her final season in the sport.

Ad

Ohanian's Athlos shared a message on their X handle, praising the Jamaican for her qualities as a mother and athlete. Additionally, it also remarked that track and field will be missing her after all these successful years. The message read:

"🥇🥇🥇Olympic Golds 🥈🥈🥈🥈Olympic Silvers 🥉Olympic Bronze 10x World Champion 3rd fastest woman ever in the 100m A great mom, competitor, and overall human ✨. The sport will miss your presence and we commend all your achievements! Here’s to an amazing final season 👑🚀."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Besides Athlos, Ohanian has also shared a two-word message in tribute to the 37-year-old Jamaican athlete through his social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More