Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian salutes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as Olympics titan announces retirement

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, showed admiration for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the Jamaican track legend announced that she would retire this year. Ohanian has been a strong advocate for women in sports, often sharing his views on the growing popularity of the domain.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, one of the most recognized tech moguls, became the lead investor in the National Women's Soccer League's franchise, Angel City Club. Continuing his investment in women's sports, the 42-year-old bought minority stakes in the English soccer club, Chelsea FC Women, in May this year. The Reddit co-founder, who has an estimated net worth of $150m, also owns shares in TGL Golf Club.

With his new venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, he introduced Athlos, the women-only track and field event with $60,000 prize pool. As the second edition of the event will kick off in October 2025, he shifted his focus to track legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, an eight-time Olympic medalist, who announced her impending retirement later this year.

Reacting to Fraser-Pryce's speech on Nike's special honor night on X, Ohanian wrote:

"Absolute legend"

In her speech, the 38-year-old expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout her career and revealed that next week's Jamaican Championships would be her final on home track.

"In the next two days, it will be my final time gracing the National Stadium, and, honestly, it’s one of those moments that I’m looking forward to. You know why? Because I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain. Because it is your love and it’s your support and it’s your encouragement that has kept me..."

Serena Williams' husband also excitedly reacted to Fraser-Pryce's return to her sport in 2025. The latter was in action at the Doha Diamond League, clocking a season-best but not a podium finish.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, hinted at big plans as he met the World Athletics President

Ohanian at the WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, often attends various sporting events with his wife and children, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1. In the recent Diamond League stop in Paris, the tech mogul joined the likes of the top administrators of Athlos and met World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe.

Coe discussed the upcoming Athlos edition with Ohanian and the future sports scenario in France with French Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera.

"Another fantastic @Diamond_League meeting in Paris. Great to spend time with @alexisohanian talking about his next @athlos meet in NYC in October (see link in their bio for tickets) and also French Sports Minister @AOC1978 reliving Paris24."

In response, Serena Williams's husband hinted at a collaboration in the future, writing:

"Pleasure was all mine! Lots of exciting things to come"

Ohanian and his family were at Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris a while ago. He even took his girls to play in the ball pit before the performances.

