Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares admiring message for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she enters final season

Eight-time Olympic medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is in the midst of her final season in track and field, and won bronze at the 2025 World Athletics Relays. For her success, she received from Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Ad

Fraser-Pryce is one of the most decorated track and field athletes from Jamaica, the powerhouse of track legends. At 38, she concluded her 2025 World Athletics Relays with a third-place finish with the team fellow comprising track icon, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison, and Tina Clayton. They clocked the 4x100 metres relay race event in 42.33s, behind the winning team, Great Britain, and the runner-up, Spain.

Through an X post, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian shared a message of admiration reflecting on the athlete's legacy, resilience, and her tremendous influence in the sport.

Ad

Trending

"Mommy Rocket aka Pocket Rocket aka Icon — we're so lucky every time we get to see her compete and I cannot wait to see what SAFP continues to do to inspire & expand T+F."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is also a 16-time World Championship medalist. She won five 100m titles in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2022, and is the only athlete to achieve this historic feat. Due to her smaller build and powerful block starts, she was given the nickname pocket rocket.

She cemented her legacy by winning the 100m race event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Fraser-Pryce became the first woman from the Caribbean to achieve this eminent feat.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflected on her philanthropic endeavours

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce spearheads her non-profit Pocket Rocket Foundation, which she founded in 2013. Her foundation aims to assist student athletes of Jamaica through academic financing and providing beneficial scholarships.

Ad

During an interview on Television Jamaica in October 2023, she expressed her thoughts on her philanthropic activities.

"I am part of a community that's always doing outreach. So I'm from Waterhouse, I belong to the Penwood Church of Christ, we've always been known to do outreach. So that was always a part of who I was as a young girl growing up and then being able or being in an environment where I constantly had help standing on shoulders of other women or men who saw that I needed the help," she shared. [0:44 onwards]

Ad

She continued:

"So it was almost like it was innate for me and 2012 going into 2013 it was just at the forefront of my mind like this is what I need to do."

In 2023, Fraser-Pryce was honoured with the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More