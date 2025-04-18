T&F Analysts reveal why Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did better than Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin by scheduling her retirement 

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is all set to retire from athletics after the 2025 track season. Track and field analysts and former athletes, Rodney Green and Wallace Spearmon, reflected their thoughts on the significance of Fraser-Pryce's announcement.

The 38-year-old had expressed her outlook through her Instagram post, which featured her memorable career moments with the caption "Time will honor your greatness 2025". The end of the video mentioned "unfinished business", highlighting Fraser-Pryce's return to the track for 2025.

On an episode of Justin Gatlin's Ready Set Go podcast Green and Spearmon shared their positive thoughts on the importance of Fraser-Pryce's announcement. Green mentioned:

“I'm glad you announced it because a lot of people didn't even announce their last year. To see Bolt [Usain] or Justin [Gatlin] or to see Allyson [Felix] or some of these people they spend a hard earned money to take their families to see a great athlete one time they ain't going to never see you again in life.” [52:56 onwards]

He continued:

“When she puts her schedule out of where she's going to be, people will ensure they will go to these meets. They will be there to see, touch, interact, or possibly be around Shelly-Ann for her last year as an athlete. You've done great for our sport and I just want to say thank you for announcing that.”

Spearmon also added:

“I hope she goes out and performs to the best of her ability, stays healthy. Excellence is excellence. I wish more people would announce whenever they were going to step away from the sport.” [55:21 onwards]

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has 16 World Championship medals and became the first Caribbean woman to win the gold medal in the 100m race at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She won the World title in the same race in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2022.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce concluded her last Olympics without a medal win

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is considered as one of the greatest female sprinters of all time. She has won numerous accolades throughout her decorated career. For her prominent contributions to track and field, she was awarded the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year in 2023.

The 2024 Paris Olympics marked her last Olympics. The athlete was forced to withdraw from the final 100m race event and later also withdrew from the relay race event due to injury.

The Kingston, Jamaica native became the oldest sprinter to win a World title at the 2022 Eugene World Championships.

