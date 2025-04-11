After Paris Olympics disappointment, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gears up for upcoming season with strong message

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has started her preparations for the 2025 track season and has shared a strong message about the same. The Jamaican athlete was last seen on the track during the Paris Olympics.

The 2024 season did not pan out as expected for Fraser-Pryce, as she withdrew from the Summer Games, citing an injury. She stepped back from the 100m semifinal race in August and kept an option of running in the 4x100m relay finals initially; however, she couldn't participate in that either. This was supposedly her career's final Olympic appearance, as she announced her retirement ahead of this campaign.

However, according to the recent post, it seems like the Jamaican is ready to dominate the tracks once again in 2025. She shared a video on Instagram, which carried several clips of the victorious moments of her previous races and a few glimpses of her gearing up for the upcoming events of this track season.

The video ended with the caption 'Unfinished Business,' and along with this, the 38-year-old also shared a powerful message in the caption that read:

"Time will honor your greatness. 2025 🚀"

Before starting her preparations for this season, Fraser-Pryce was in her downtime, where she shared several updates of her life on social media. From trying out new outfits to receiving huge honors in Jamaica, she shared all the moments of her off-season with her fans.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about receiving a major honor in Jamaica

A few weeks ago, in February 2025, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce received the honor of 'Key to the City' from her alma mater, Walmer's Trust High School for Girls. Shortly after this, a clip of her speech while receiving the award was shared on her foundation's Instagram story. The Jamaican extended gratitude for the award and shared a powerful message, stating that more is to come on the track and off it.

"So, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this honor and thank you for watching me and for what I stand for. I continue to just forge on with strength and humility and grace. No matter what, know that job is not finished. Knowing that here's more to come on the track or off the track. It's celebrating the history of everything that I have been able to accomplish and understand and call important - the motherhood, the athlete ,the wife, everything has come together to curate who I am," said Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has had an illustrious track career, having won eight Olympic medals, including three gold, four silver, and a bronze. Along with this, she has also won 10 gold medals, five silver medals, and one bronze medal at the World Championships.

