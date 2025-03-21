Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turns up glamour in denim fits after kicking off season preparations

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce rocked a denim fit and paired the look with a flaming red pair of boots and a purse on Friday. Fraser-Pryce capped her Olympic career with a 100m heats appearance in the quadrennial event in Paris.

Ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gained recognition as one of the most enduring athletes in history, winning two Olympic and multiple World titles in the 100m. She was the first Caribbean woman to clinch the 100m pole podium at the Games in 2008 Beijing. Her 100m win at the 2019 World Championships was the first for a mother in 24 years.

Since withdrawing from the 100m semi-finals in Paris, the Jamaican has been out of the competitive track for almost a year. She invests time in her son and gives back to the community through the Pocket Rocket Foundation. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also works closely with her haircare brand, AFIMI, and campaigns for several brands.

Ad

Trending

The 38-year-old recently shared a picture on Instagram with her one million followers.

"Friday….Enough said!"

Ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared an Instagram story of her preparations for the upcoming track season. She snapped her Nike shoes while seated on the track, captioning:

"Work"

The 2023 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year hasn't yet specified her comeback event in 2025.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was disappointed after her Paris Olympic heartbreak but expressed gratitude to everyone for supporting

Fraser-Pryce at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been a formidable name in the sporting realm. She is the only athlete in track and field history to win five World titles in the 100m. After dominating the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she faced a setback on the Paris stage as she was unable to advance to the semi-finals.

Ad

She shared a post on social media, thanking her fans and family for their support while expressing disappointment in ending her Olympic bid to an injury.

"It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment. I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. I am truly Blessed to have had the steadfast support of my fans since my Olympic debut in 2008. The support of my fans, my country, and the larger community has rooted me in immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career," she posted on Instagram.

Ad

She added:

"With every step and win, you all have been there for me. My Faith has always affirmed my trust in my journey. Thank you for continuing to be with me today and every day."

Fraser-Pryce attended the headquarters of her long-time partner brand, Nike, early this month. She offered glimpses of the interior and even shared videos of herself in the gym.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback