  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares a glimpse of her 'work' ahead of 2025 track season debut

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares a glimpse of her 'work' ahead of 2025 track season debut

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified Mar 17, 2025 22:27 GMT
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 7 - Athletics - Source: Getty
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 7 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Eight-time Olympic medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has recently shared a glimpse of her practising on the track. The legendary athlete, who hails from Jamaica, has 16 World Championship medals and specialises in 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 m relay.

Ad

Fraser-Pryce is considered one of the greatest sprinters of all time and has achieved prestigious accolades throughout her iconic career. The Jamaican sprinter announced that the Paris Olympics would be her final appearance in the Summer Games, which she revealed in a 2024 interview with Essence.com.

During the last Olympics, Fraser-Pryce qualified for the semi-final round in the 100-meter race event but later opted out after sustaining an injury during the warm-ups.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former track star recently shared a picture of her being seated on the track and showcased the casual moment of taking a break in between. She mentioned:

“Work ✅”
Screenshot of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce&#039;s Instagram story post | Credits: IG/realshellyannfp
Screenshot of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Instagram story post | Credits: IG/realshellyannfp

At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Fraser-Pryce, at 35, won the gold medal in the 100-meter race and became the oldest sprinter to become a World Champion. In 2023, she was honoured with the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Ad

She has etched her name in track and field history by winning five World titles in the 100 meters. She won the titles in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2022. She won the gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 4x100 m relay.

The icon participated in three Diamond League events and clinched top spots in 100 m and 200 m events. She was famously known by the moniker, “pocket rocket,” due to her small stature and powerful block starts.

Ad

Track legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on becoming an ideal to the younger generation

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the most decorated female athletes coming from the Waterhouse district of Kingston, Jamaica. During her appearance in “The Culture Shift” podcast in 2023, she expressed her thoughts on being a role model for the younger generation. She shared [2:38 onwards]:

Ad
“It definitely feel good. I think for me, especially coming from, Waterhouse, a young girl who didn't know where she would end up in the future but to be able to be one of the icons of our country is really phenomenal... I'm homegrown being able to say that a lot of who I am is because of the people of Jamaica.”
Ad

She continued:

“And how much they have poured into me and their support has always been so constant and again being able to be amongst the best, I think that helps us to elevate who we are as a country and as women when we step on the line to know that we have such a rich history when it comes to track and field.”
Ad
youtube-cover

Fraser-Pryce won a gold medal in the 100 m event at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and became the first woman from the Caribbean to achieve this feat.

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी