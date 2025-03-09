"Women have shaped history"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes her feelings known about significant contributions on International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took the opportunity to voice her thoughts on the significant contributions women have made across various fields. The Jamaican sprinter has enjoyed a stellar career, with eight Olympic medals to her name.

Ad

Fraser Pryce, along with her two brothers, was raised by their mother in an impoverished, violence-plagued Waterhouse district of Kingston. She began her sprinting journey by competing in track and field events in primary school, starting at the age of 10.

She continued competing through her college years and at major events, including World Championships and the Olympics, even after becoming a mother. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Fraser-Pryce shared a few glimpses of her life, including major athletic feats, motherhood, womanhood, and her charity work.

Ad

Trending

With a backdrop of the song " Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," she shared the video and wrote:

"With each generation, women have shaped history - breaking barriers, creating change, and leaving a legacy that stands the test of time."

Fraser-Pryce added:

"Today we celebrate the worldwide impact of women past, present and future. Happy International Women’s Day🚀"

Ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expresses gratitude after extending partnership with UNICEF as a national ambassador

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce speaks after winning the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

In February this year, UNICEF announced the renewal of their partnership with Jamaican Olympic Gold medalist and World Champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the National Ambassador. The sprinting star has served the role since 2010.

Ad

Following the renewal Fraser Pryce shared her excitement and honor in renewing her partnership with UNICEF, highlighting their shared commitment to advocating for Jamaican children, investing in their futures, and creating lasting impact.

“I am deeply honoured to renew my partnership with UNICEF as a National Ambassador. UNICEF and I are united by our shared commitment to advocating for the children of Jamaica. Our passion for investing in their futures and creating lasting impact for generations is unwavering. I am excited to work alongside the UNICEF team to further this advocacy work and amplify efforts to improve the lives of children in Jamaica." (via unicef.org)

Fraser-Pryce holds a degree in Child and Adolescent Development and has been a strong advocate for children's rights for a brief period. Since 2010, her Pocket Rocket Foundation has worked with the United Nations' children's aid agency in Jamaica by providing support to high school athletes struggling with education and training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback