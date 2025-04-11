Nike drops a four-word reaction to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's inspiring season opener teaser

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce received a sweet reaction from her long-time sponsor, Nike, in her latest video on social media. She posted glimpses of herself preparing for the ongoing 2025 track season.

Fraser-Pryce fell short of proving her prowess at the Paris Olympics in 2024, as she withdrew from the events due to an injury. She withdrew her name from the 100m semifinal on August 3, 2024, before backing out from the 4x100m relay race as well.

On Wednesday, April 9, Fraser Pryce hinted at her comeback to the track by uploading a video on her Instagram, which carried montage clips of the 38-year-old's past victorious performances as well as training sessions ahead of the 2025 Track season. She captioned the post:

"Time will honor your greatness. 2025🚀"

This video was reshared by Nike on their Instagram story, who dropped a four-word reaction:

"Greatness knows no limit. @realshellyannfp"

Nike’s Instagram story

A few days ago, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared photos of her visit to the Nike headquarters on Instagram.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her feelings known about being a part of Nike's Athlete Think Tank initiative

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been associated with Nike's 'Athlete Think Tank' ever since its introduction in 2022. The Think Tank aims to improve the experience of women across various sports. Last year, she made her feelings known about being a part of this campaign's gathering in November.

In an Instagram post shared on November 17, 2024, Fraser Pryce reflected on the Athlete Think Tank gathering and wrote:

"Why not you? A question posed by @staceyabrams at this year’s @nike Athlete Think Tank! I have had the pleasure of being part of the ATT journey since its inception and this most recent gathering was the most impactful experience we’ve had thus far," Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote.

She added:

"There is so much value in coming together to have real conversations that act as catalysts for positive change, both individually and collectively, as women athletes. We all have power and the possibilities are endless."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among the household names in track and field, with eight Olympic medals and sixteen World Championships medals to her name.

Outside of her track heroics, the 2008 Beijing Olympics 100m Gold medalist also recently launched her hair care brand, AFIMI, in New York, US. Her brand's motto is to provide her clients with several hairdos using natural products.

