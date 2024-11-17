"So much value in coming together" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expresses gratitude for being part of Nike's Athlete Think Tank initiative

Jamaican track and field icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared her thoughts on being a member of the Nike Athlete Think Tank for several years. Her longstanding relationship with Nike was recently celebrated when the brand honored her with a banner on their global headquarters in Oregon, just before the Paris Olympics.

The 37-year-old Jamaican has been a member of the Nike Athlete Think Tank since its inception in 2022, where she joined other legendary figures like Serena Williams, Sabrina Ionescu, and Simone Manuel, among ten other notable athletes. This campaign was launched by Nike to promote and enhance the experience of women across various sporting domains.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently reflected on her experience of this year's Nike Athlete Think Tank gathering in an Instagram post and shared that it was the most impactful one so far. The event brought together other influential athletes like Dina Asher-Smith, Sanya Richards-Ross, Sue Bird, Tayla Harris, and Anna Cockrell, among others.

"Why not you? A question posed by @staceyabrams at this year’s @nike Athlete Think Tank! I have had the pleasure of being part of the ATT journey since its inception and this most recent gathering was the most impactful experience we’ve had thus far," she wrote in the caption.

"There is so much value in coming together to have real conversations that act as catalysts for positive change, both individually and collectively, as women athletes. We all have power and the possibilities are endless," she added.

A brief look at Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's decorated track and field career

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is widely regarded as one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time. During the course of her illustrious sprinting career, Fraser-Pryce has accumulated eight Olympic medals—three gold, four silver, and one bronze—across four Summer Games appearances.

The Kingston-born sprinter has also earned 16 World Championship medals, including ten gold, five silver, and one bronze. In addition, she has won five Diamond League final trophies. Notably, Fraser-Pryce holds two unique distinctions. One of being the only sprinter (male or female) in the world to win five World Championship gold medals in the 100m event and second of being only the second woman to hold world titles in the 60m, 100m, and 200m simultaneously.

Earlier this year, in February, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced that she would retire from track and field after participating in the Paris Olympics. However, she could not compete at the event due to an injury that she sustained during her final warmup.

