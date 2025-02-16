"I owe a debt of gratitude"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes her feelings known as she donates $50,000 to her alma mater

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed her thoughts as she donated $50,000 to Wolmer’s High School for Girls, her alma mater. The Jamaican athlete reflected on her journey from enrolling in the school back in 1999 to becoming the Olympic gold medalist and inspiring the upcoming generation of young Jamaican women.

Fraser-Pryce was recently awarded the 'Key to the City of Kingston' for her outstanding achievement as an athlete. The former Olympic gold medalist received a massive welcome from the students of the Wolmer’s High School for Girls, who cheered her on as she waved at the crowd during an open car parade.

The 38-year-old athlete took to Instagram to reflect on her journey as an athlete as well as shed light on how the school played a very important role in giving her a strong foundation and identifying her athletic potential at a very young age. Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude to the teachers and the staff of the Wolmer’s High School for Girls for their unwavering support and having an indelible impact on her life.

"From Waterhouse to Wolmer’s to the world stage. When I walked into Wolmer’s High School for Girls in 1999 I had no idea how significant and impactful this community would be to my journey. My roots run deep at the Wolmer’s High School for Girls. This great institution did more than just develop my academic and athletic potential, but they provided a nurturing and supportive environment that ultimately made me the woman I am today," she wrote.

"To Mrs. Montague, my principal, who allowed me to be myself while also encouraging me to become a better version of myself; to Mr. Carr, my first coach, who instilled my drive, passion and endurance on the track; and to our librarian and nurse and countless many others, I owe a debt of gratitude," she added.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce thanks the people of Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce waves to the crowd at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

After being awarded the 'Key to the City of Kingston' and receiving a massive welcome, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gave an inspiring speech. The Jamaican athlete reflected on her journey spanning over two decades which had a lot of ups and downs.

Moreover, the former Olympic gold medalist revealed how she hoped to continue to inspire the upcoming generations by her pursuits on and off the track. She revealed that she hopes to put forward great performances in the future and create a long-lasting impact on the community.

"So, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this honor and thank you for watching me and for what I stand for. I continue to just forge on with strength and humility and grace. No matter what, know that job is not finished," she said.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce urged the younger generation to be unbound by limits and chase their dreams. Furthermore, she thanked the people of Jamaica for their unwavering support during tough times.

