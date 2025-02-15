"Time will always honor greatness"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes her feelings known as she receives major honor in Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed her thoughts as she received a major honor in Jamaica amid the ongoing Indoor Track season. The former Olympic gold medalist was awarded the Keys to the City of Kingston for her extraordinary performances and for inspiring the upcoming generation.

The ceremony was held at Wolmer’s High School, Fraser-Pryce's alma mater, a place that holds a huge significance as it was where she showcased her incredible athletic talent for the first time. Moreover, an open car parade was organized, with all the students greeting her. After Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was felicitated, she gave a speech, reflecting on her journey and motivating young girls to follow their dreams.

Fraser-Pryce took to Instagram to express her thoughts on receiving the honor and penned an inspirational message for upcoming Jamaican athletes.

"My journey is deeply rooted in the strength, resilience, and indomitable spirit of Jamaica. From Waterhouse to Wolmers to the world stage, every step I have taken has been driven by my faith, hard work, perseverance, and a belief in the power of dreams," she wrote.

"No matter where I go — every country, every competition — I carry the spirit of my small but mighty island with unwavering pride. I’ve learned that there are no barriers when it comes to passion and purpose — time will always honor greatness no matter where you come from or what challenges you face. Thank you Jamaica! 🇯🇲," she added.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expresses gratitude after receiving the honor

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the podium during the World Athletics Championships | Source: Getty Images

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed gratitude and thanked the people of Jamaica for their unwavering support after receiving the award. The Jamaican athlete expressed her desire to continue to perform and be an inspiration to the upcoming generation of the country.

Fraser-Pryce revealed how all her life experiences have played an important role in shaping her into the person she is today.

"So, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this honor and thank you for watching me and for what I stand for. I continue to just forge on with strength and humility and grace. No matter what, know that job is not finished," she said.

"Knowing that here's more to come on the track or off the track. It's celebrating the history of everything that I have been able to accomplish and understand and call important - the motherhood, the athlete ,the wife, everything has come together to curate who I am," said added.

Alongside incredible performances on the track, Fraser-Pryce runs her foundation called the 'Pocket Rocket Foundation', which supports young student-athletes to achieve their goals.

